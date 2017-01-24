2016 Academy Award Nominations Announced

Okay, I may have been just a skosh hyperbolic in my writeup on the BAFTA nominations. You remember, when I said I was a bit more excited to hear the BAFTA nominations than the Academy Award nominations? I mean, that may have been true a couple weeks ago when I wrote it, but it’s not now. I mean, this is it. This is what my entire year revolves around, because like it or not, the Academy Awards are the world’s most important film award. (You can debate me on this, but as long as the United States enjoys its well-nigh unlimited cultural hegemony, you’ll lose.)
So normally I’d put a paragraph in here about how wrong the nominations can be and how lunkheaded having more than five nominations is, but I’ve already done that in the previous write-up. If you’d like to know what the Best Picture nominations should have been, then just head on over to my Top Films of 2016 List.
Here are the real ones:
Arrival
Fences (eh)
Hacksaw Ridge (the best film on this list)
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures (eh)
La La Land
Lion (eh)
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
It’s hard for me not to see the nods for Fences and Hidden Figures as a simple reaction against last year’s controversy, since they’re pretty middling at the actual level of filmmaking. But hey, I guess if we’re going to nominate films that aren’t that good anyway, then why not be inclusive about it. (I mean, the academy could start nominating worthy foreign films, like The Handmaiden or The Salesman, but… they won’t probably.) At least they didn’t nominate any straight-up bad films this year so, let’s count that as a win!
And here are the rest of the Academy Award Nominations:
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge (YAY!)
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
(The Directors’ Branch is very, very weird. Sometimes, they nominate an eminently worthy underdog, like Terrence Malick for The Tree of Life; sometimes, they lose their damn minds, like last year, when they nominated Lenny Abrahamson. At least they favoured Hacksaw Ridge this year, even if they snubbed Martin Scorsese.)
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge (YES!)
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (oh, well; forgone conclusion)
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion (again, CATEGORY FRAUD… he’s the LEAD)
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women (lol)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival (absolutely!)
- Fences
- Hidden Figures (lol)
- Lion
- Moonlight
Best Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence (this is the correct answer!!)
Best Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Best Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Best Visual Effects
Full disclosure: I straight up hate all these nominations in this category.
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Best Original Song
- Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
- Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
- City Of Stars, La La Land
- The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
- How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Best Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon (oh for God’s sake…)
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (lol)
Best Makeup
Are you kidding me? Suicide Squad got a nomination? F this!
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Best Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Best Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine
- A Man Called Ove (AN AWFUL CHOICE)
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann (AN AWFUL CHOICE)
Best Animated Film
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia (ugh, and this is going to win smh)
Best Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Well, there’s the complete list of Academy Award Nominations. Winners will be announced Sunday 26 February. See you there!