2016 Academy Award Nominations Announced

Okay, I may have been just a skosh hyperbolic in my writeup on the BAFTA nominations. You remember, when I said I was a bit more excited to hear the BAFTA nominations than the Academy Award nominations? I mean, that may have been true a couple weeks ago when I wrote it, but it’s not now. I mean, this is it. This is what my entire year revolves around, because like it or not, the Academy Awards are the world’s most important film award. (You can debate me on this, but as long as the United States enjoys its well-nigh unlimited cultural hegemony, you’ll lose.)

So normally I’d put a paragraph in here about how wrong the nominations can be and how lunkheaded having more than five nominations is, but I’ve already done that in the previous write-up. If you’d like to know what the Best Picture nominations should have been, then just head on over to my Top Films of 2016 List.

Here are the real ones:

Arrival

Fences (eh)

Hacksaw Ridge (the best film on this list)

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures (eh)

La La Land

Lion (eh)

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



It’s hard for me not to see the nods for Fences and Hidden Figures as a simple reaction against last year’s controversy, since they’re pretty middling at the actual level of filmmaking. But hey, I guess if we’re going to nominate films that aren’t that good anyway, then why not be inclusive about it. (I mean, the academy could start nominating worthy foreign films, like The Handmaiden or The Salesman, but… they won’t probably.) At least they didn’t nominate any straight-up bad films this year so, let’s count that as a win!

And here are the rest of the Academy Award Nominations:

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge (YAY!)

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

(The Directors’ Branch is very, very weird. Sometimes, they nominate an eminently worthy underdog, like Terrence Malick for The Tree of Life; sometimes, they lose their damn minds, like last year, when they nominated Lenny Abrahamson. At least they favoured Hacksaw Ridge this year, even if they snubbed Martin Scorsese.)

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge (YES!)

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (oh, well; forgone conclusion)

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion (again, CATEGORY FRAUD… he’s the LEAD)

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women (lol)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (absolutely!)

Fences

Hidden Figures (lol)

Lion

Moonlight

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence (this is the correct answer!!)

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Visual Effects

Full disclosure: I straight up hate all these nominations in this category.

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon (oh for God’s sake…)

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (lol)

Best Makeup

Are you kidding me? Suicide Squad got a nomination? F this!

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove (AN AWFUL CHOICE)

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann (AN AWFUL CHOICE)

Best Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia (ugh, and this is going to win smh)

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Well, there’s the complete list of Academy Award Nominations. Winners will be announced Sunday 26 February. See you there!