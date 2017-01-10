2016 BAFTA Nominations Announced

I’ll be honest, which is always a dangerous thing. I find myself a bit more excited to hear the BAFTA nominations than I do to hear the Oscar noms. Part of it is because the BAFTAs, like all sane awards to-dos, limit each category to five nominees, including the Best Picture lineup. I’ve frankly tired of this 5-10 bullshit the Academy has been trying over the past decade. It’s so namby-pamby. Sure, there will always be nominations that send cineastes and critics into tiny little conniptions—The Theory of Everything? Really? But at least with five nominations, it’s a bit like an ultimatum: here are the preferred pics. Take ‘em or leave ‘em, friendo.

I mean, 5-10 is how we get bizarro backdoor nominations for flicks like Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close or Selma—each so loved that they scored only one other nomination. Why do they do this? The common thinking is that the Academy went this direction after The Reader scored a Best Pic nom over The Dark Knight. This is ludicrous, of course; The Dark Knight is a ridiculously underserving film. People should have been far more pissed that Wall∙E failed to score, as it was the best film of that year. (While I’m dancing about this subject, I’ll interject that The Reader is a very good movie, actually, underserving of vitriol. It was also nominated for a BAFTA.)

Sorry. Did I digress? I digressed. Another great thing about the BAFTAs recently is that their Best Picture winners recently have been bolder and more correct that the Oscars: The Revenant last year, Boyhood before. I also quite like the setup they’ve got: instead of the entire voting body casting a vote for each category, they only have the specific guild members voting for winners. So only cinematographers vote for cinematography, etc. And you only get one vote! None of this preferential ballot nonsense.

Anyway, what does any of this mean this year? Well, the ‘bold’ and ‘correct’ choices from before may not happen this year, as they’ve ignored some of 2016’s best offerings. Here are the Best Film nominations:

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Okay, so there’s always one semi-outlier British film, because after all it is the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA), and their identities will short out if it’s all Hollywood all the time. This year, that film is I, Daniel Blake, which by all accounts is powerful but treacly. I can’t say, as it hasn’t opened wide in the United States yet. The other BAFTA nods are good, solid, safe. Obviously, when I release my Top Ten later this month, I’ll do some well-needed correcting.

Other nominations:

Director

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival (Yes! Film Misery approved!)

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Actor

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge (YAY!)

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Actress

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train (WTF??)

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep– Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion (But he’s the lead… CATEGORY FRAUD)

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight (Eh…)

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight ORIGINAL CATEGORY (note that the BAFTAs put this in the

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion (Ugh… really? Why?)

Nocturnal Animals

Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar! (YAY!)

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge (YAY!)

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester by the Sea

Original Music

Arrival don’t hate Jóhannsson (Awesome… guess the BAFTAs

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Sound

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon (you gotta be fucking kidding me)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Special Visual Effects

Arrival (yay!)

Doctor Strange (ugh)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (whatev)

The Jungle Book (whatev)

Rogue One (ugh)

Animated Film

I’m actually not listing these nominees because they all suck and I protest.

Documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Foreign Language Film

Dheepan (eh)

Julieta (okay!)

Mustang

Son of Saul (awesome!)

Toni Erdmann (you gotta be fucking kidding me)

The BAFTA ceremony is on 12 February 2017.

Oscar nominations are announced on 24 January 2016. Expect overlap.