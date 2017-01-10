2016 BAFTA Nominations Announced

I’ll be honest, which is always a dangerous thing. I find myself a bit more excited to hear the BAFTA nominations than I do to hear the Oscar noms. Part of it is because the BAFTAs, like all sane awards to-dos, limit each category to five nominees, including the Best Picture lineup. I’ve frankly tired of this 5-10 bullshit the Academy has been trying over the past decade. It’s so namby-pamby. Sure, there will always be nominations that send cineastes and critics into tiny little conniptions—The Theory of Everything? Really? But at least with five nominations, it’s a bit like an ultimatum: here are the preferred pics. Take ‘em or leave ‘em, friendo.
I mean, 5-10 is how we get bizarro backdoor nominations for flicks like Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close or Selma—each so loved that they scored only one other nomination. Why do they do this? The common thinking is that the Academy went this direction after The Reader scored a Best Pic nom over The Dark Knight. This is ludicrous, of course; The Dark Knight is a ridiculously underserving film. People should have been far more pissed that Wall∙E failed to score, as it was the best film of that year. (While I’m dancing about this subject, I’ll interject that The Reader is a very good movie, actually, underserving of vitriol. It was also nominated for a BAFTA.)
Sorry. Did I digress? I digressed. Another great thing about the BAFTAs recently is that their Best Picture winners recently have been bolder and more correct that the Oscars: The Revenant last year, Boyhood before. I also quite like the setup they’ve got: instead of the entire voting body casting a vote for each category, they only have the specific guild members voting for winners. So only cinematographers vote for cinematography, etc. And you only get one vote! None of this preferential ballot nonsense.
Anyway, what does any of this mean this year? Well, the ‘bold’ and ‘correct’ choices from before may not happen this year, as they’ve ignored some of 2016’s best offerings. Here are the Best Film nominations:
- Arrival
- I, Daniel Blake
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Okay, so there’s always one semi-outlier British film, because after all it is the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA), and their identities will short out if it’s all Hollywood all the time. This year, that film is I, Daniel Blake, which by all accounts is powerful but treacly. I can’t say, as it hasn’t opened wide in the United States yet. The other BAFTA nods are good, solid, safe. Obviously, when I release my Top Ten later this month, I’ll do some well-needed correcting.
Other nominations:
Director
- Denis Villeneuve – Arrival (Yes! Film Misery approved!)
- Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
- Damien Chazelle – La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
- Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Actor
- Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge (YAY!)
- Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Actress
- Amy Adams – Arrival
- Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train (WTF??)
- Emma Stone – La La Land
- Meryl Streep– Florence Foster Jenkins
- Natalie Portman – Jackie
Supporting Actor
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
- Dev Patel – Lion (But he’s the lead… CATEGORY FRAUD)
- Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
- Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
- Mahershala Ali – Moonlight (Eh…)
Supporting Actress
- Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
- Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
- Naomie Harris – Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman – Lion
- Viola Davis – Fences
Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- I, Daniel Blake
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight (note that the BAFTAs put this in the ORIGINAL CATEGORY)
Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Nocturnal Animals
Cinematography
- Arrival
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Lion (Ugh… really? Why?)
- Nocturnal Animals
Production Design
- Doctor Strange
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar! (YAY!)
- La La Land
- Nocturnal Animals
Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge (YAY!)
- La La Land
- Nocturnal Animals
- Manchester by the Sea
Original Music
- Arrival (Awesome… guess the BAFTAs don’t hate Jóhannsson)
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Nocturnal Animals
Sound
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon (you gotta be fucking kidding me)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
Special Visual Effects
- Arrival (yay!)
- Doctor Strange (ugh)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (whatev)
- The Jungle Book (whatev)
- Rogue One (ugh)
Animated Film
- I’m actually not listing these nominees because they all suck and I protest.
Documentary
- 13th
- The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
- The Eagle Huntress
- Notes on Blindness
- Weiner
Foreign Language Film
- Dheepan (eh)
- Julieta (okay!)
- Mustang
- Son of Saul (awesome!)
- Toni Erdmann (you gotta be fucking kidding me)
The BAFTA ceremony is on 12 February 2017.
Oscar nominations are announced on 24 January 2016. Expect overlap.