25 Chilling Horror Films You May Have Never Seen

By on Tuesday, October 25, 2011 in Movie Lists

25 Chilling horror films you may have never seen … just in time for Halloween!

I am a huge horror buff, and Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays – mostly because it’s a good excuse to pop in a horror movie and scare myself silly! So if you’re feeling in the mood to snuggle under your covers with the lights off and the doors locked – here are 25 suggestions from me to you of films you may have never seen (or heard of).

*Note* These are not necessarily my favorite horror films, however they are some titles I would like to bring to your attention, and all come recommended by me. They will not be ranked – however the will be listed alphabetically.

BABY BLUES (2008)

A disturbing little film which shares many comparisons to Charles Laughton’s Night of the Hunter. How’s this for a twist on the horror genre – Postpartum depression. This short 89 minute horror show takes place on a secluded family farm. Our mother is suffering from depression after the birth of her last child, her third. The film is her giving in and having a nervous breakdown – one like you have never seen before. From start to finish there is a sense of high tension, and it’s worth seeing for the performance by Coleen Porch as mom. This one is not neccesarily for the faint of heart, or big budget horror lover. This is a quick, violent trip into the mind of a crazed lunatic.

CALVAIRE (2004)

A few days before Christmas a traveling entertainer Marc’s car breaks down on the way to a gig. Of course he is stuck on a back road in the middle of a swampy forest. He makes his way to a tiny inn to spend the night while his car is to be fixed the following day. The inn is run by the eccentric Mr. Bartel who connects with Marc, as he used to be a comedian. Of course the next day we know that “the man from town” is not coming to fix the car, and Marc is in for quite an ordeal. This horrific french film’s title actually translates to The Ordeal. And boy is this an ordeal to watch – and I mean that in a good way. Although the basic plot has been done numerous times, this flick takes many twists and turns you won’t see coming .. and probably won’t want to see coming. It’s one of a few french horror films on the list.

CARNIVAL OF SOULS (1962)

This 1962 horror flick was a hit in drive-in movie theatres. I can only imagine this is the best place to see this film, however it still holds up over time and packs quite a creepy punch. After a drag race gone wrong, Mary washes ashore escaping her flooded car. After this she tries to carry on with her life and is stalked by a mysterious phantom and turns up at the world’s creepiest circus. This is a cult film that actually is well made on a minuscule budget. Somehow this film has been overlooked in horror’s history, which is a true shame.

THE CHANGELING (1980)

This is a horror film that holds up insanely well over time. This one doesn’t rely on effects, gore, or any last minute twists. It is just a scary film that scared me as a kid and when I re-watched it last Halloween, it scared me as an adult. George C. Scott stars as John Russell a composer who is dealing with the sudden death of his wife and son. To deal with the grief he rents an old mansion with plenty of room for him to write new music and get out his depression through his art. Little does he know, he is not alone. This mansion is shared by the ghost of a murdered young boy who has a plan for John Russell. This movie has a couple of scenes that actually make my blood go cold, it never disappoints in being truly scary.

THE CHILDREN (2008)

We have all seen movies about devil children (The Omen, Orphan, Villiage of the Damned, etc), but I assure you’ve never seen one as brutally scary as The Children. This UK horror never got a proper released in the US, which is a shame because its a true thrill-ride. It’s Christmas eve and a relaxing family vacation is about to take a turn for the worse. Suddenly the children seem to snap one by one and its an all out battle as the children turn on their parents in some of the most graphically “close your eyes and peek through your fingers” ways! I also believe this film has the best tag line ever: You brought them into the world. Now … they will take you out.

CREEP (2004)

Moving from a small town to a big city, the subway system at night really creeped me out. After watching Creep, I never wanted to take a subway again. Franka Potente stars as Kate. Kate is out on the London streets heading home from a party waiting to catch the last train. It’s very late and she is seemingly alone while she waits for the midnight train, but of course she’s not. She is being followed by a co-worker who has had one to many drinks and is stalking after Kate wanting to have his way with her. When he becomes violent, Kate descends into the labyrinthine tunnels to escape …. however something much worse lies in the tunnels. This one really creeped my out. If you live in a city with a subway – watch this one at your house so you don’t have to take the train home.

DEAD BIRDS (2004)

Dead Birds is the story of a group of Confederate soldiers who have joined together to rob a bank. They make it out with the money and hole up inside an abandoned plantation to escape the towns police. As the night falls, and a storm brews, we learn that there are supernatural forces at play. This little known-of haunted house flick has moments of true scares and some very nice effects on a limited budget. It’s a different approach to the haunted-house genre which I also applaud. All I will say is .. don’t go in the basement!

THE EXORCIST III (1990)

No, it’s nowhere near as good as the original. But after the horrible Exorcist 2: The Heretic I think most audiences and critics had given up. Part III is well worth your time. If you know anyone who has seen this film, I assure you they will tell you there is one scene where you literally jump out of your own skin! It does help to see the first film for some of this film to hit home, although its not necessary. The film surrounds Kinderman (played by George C. Scott) who is a detective on the case of the Gemini Killer. The victims in this case are connected to first film, and its not a shock because the film is directed by William Peter Blatty who wrote the book that the original was based on. This is a psychological horror film, no gory shock scenes like in the first. If you make it through this one, it packs quite a punch. I actually think its one of the scarier films on this list.

FRONTIER(S) (2007)

This french horror film is NOT for the weak stomached. If you don’t like your films wallowing in gore and gruesomeness, skip this one, because it really takes it to another level. Putting all of the blood and guts aside, it’s actually quite well-made. Taking place in France during the violent post-election riots, a gang of young thieves flee Paris to hole up in a secluded inn. What they don’t know, and we find out, is that the inn is run by a family of Neo-Natzi cannibals who have their own plans. This family run inn is lead by a deranged patriarch who is a former SS officer and Natzi war criminal.  The family is trying to start a new master race and they have their sights set on the 3-month along pregnant Yasmine. This is an effective and gruesome film that certainly is not for everyone – but if you can hack it, it’s worth your while.

THE FUNHOUSE (1981)

The Funhouse is one of my favorites of the 80’s slasher flicks. It never hit home like Halloween or Friday the 13th but it’s got just as many chill inducing moments. It all starts with a double date to the carnival for two young teenage couples. They dare one another to spend the night in the carnival’s funhouse, and of course they do it. Then they witness a brutal murder and are stalked for the rest of the picture by a crazed carny. It has all the trademarks of an 80’s slasher flick including a brave young kid, a creepy mask, and lots of inventive killings. It’s directed by Tobe Hooper, who brought us Texas Chainsaw Massacre. There’s always been something creepy about the circus and this film takes all those things and wraps them up into one movie.

GRACE (2009)

Madeline is faced with quite the dilemma, she has always wanted to be a mother more than anything, however during her pregnancy she is in a horrific traffic accident and the baby inside her has died. She makes the decision to carry the baby to turn nevertheless. In the accident she loses not only her baby but her husband as well. She continues with birth plans, which include hiring a midwife and preparing for the still birth. However, she is so determined to be a mother that something miraculous happens – the baby is born and it’s alive. The cute little girl is named Grace, and because this is a horror movie she is not your regular little girl. The film posts the question: How far would you go to have a baby? Well lets just say Madeline goes all the way! This is a creepy little Canadian horror flick featuring solid performances and a frightening story.

GRAVE ENCOUNTERS (2011)

In the tradition of Paranormal Activity and The Blaire Witch Project, Grave Encounters brings new scares to the mockumentary horror genre. The first half plays out as a parody of those horrible “reality” shows such as Ghost Hunters where a group of “experts” travel to a haunted space and film nothing yet somehow get “REAL footage”. Well, this is what I wish would happen on one of those episodes. The “cast” of the television show Grave Encounters travel to the Collingwood Psychiatric Hospital to film it’s “ghosts”. Of course they have a fake psychic and have set up potential scenes to stand-in for the things that go bump in the night. Well lets just say that this would be the last episode of this show, as the ghost-hunters come face to face with the hospitals old inhabitants. To say this movie made me scream aloud would be an understatement. Sure, it goes a bit overboard by the time its over, but there are moments of sheer terror. This one is just out on dvd, so you too can see it.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEVIL (2009)

Although filmed in 2009, this film looks and acts like it was right out of the 70’s. Its brilliantly shot and wonderfully acted, you will think you’ve found a hidden gem from the grindhouse era that just saw the light of day on dvd. On the eve of the solar eclipse, poor college student Samantha takes a babysitting job. There is a huge mansion, there is a creepy family, but there is no baby. She will be watching the house and looking after the elderly grandma who lives on the top floor. As the night goes on she realizes she is part of something far more sinister than babysitting. Mixing a little bit of everything from the horror genre this is an exciting and creepy little film.

ILS (2006)

Ils (Them) is a french film in the tradition of The Strangers. A young attractive couple share a young country home, when they are terrorized by a group of hooded young thugs. Instead of a masked killer, or a spooky ghost, Ils plays much more realistic. This movie drips with suspense from its opening frames and never lets up during its short 77 minutes. It’s got solid performances and an ending that no one sees coming. I actually had to turn this one off and take a break, not because it was gross but because it was so scary.

INSIDE (2007)

Finding a photo to post for Inside was difficult. This is a BRUTAL film! Featuring a similar plot to some above, its Christmas eve – our lead is Sarah who is 9 months pregnant and will be giving birth the following morning as planned on Christmas day. She has survived a car crash which has killed her husband and doesn’t find much Christmas cheer to be had. She sets in for a night of relaxation when she is paid a visit from a mysterious woman who knows her name and knows she’s alone. What escalates from here on contains some of the scariest and most visually disturbing scenes in horror history. However, it features a perfect performance by Beatrice Dalle (who is a respected French actress not known for horror work). The final shot in this movie is one I won’t forget, and neither will you – if you can make it that far.

LAKE MUNGO (2008)

I will go on record and say that Lake Mungo is the finest mockumentary horror movie ever made. It’s better than Blaire Witch, it trumps Paranormal Activity. I will not go into details about this film, as the more you know the less the film will affect you. It’s filmed almost as a Unsolved Mysteries episode. The acting in this Australian film is superb. I knew this was not a documentary, but I told my boyfriend that it was one – and he believed it all the way up to the end. THIS is what scary movies should be like. I don’t think I have ever been so scared after a movie as I was after seeing Lake Mungo the first time. The story revolves around the death of Alice Palmer, who mysteriously drowned. Months after her death her family begins to see Alice again – and that’s all you get. Please, if you see any movie from this list – make it this one. It will screw you up! The US remake is already being filmed.

MARTYRS (2008)

This is the most visual disturbing and violent films on the list. Also from France, this film is not for those of you with weak stomachs. It is shocking, it is grimey, it has been banned in certain countries – and it is a well made horror film with something to say. On paper it’s a revenge tale. Fifteen years after being terrorized and abused by a sadistic family, Lucie embarks on a bloody quest for revenge as she hunts down the family who harmed her. She is joined by Anna whom she met in recovery, as both were abused. What happens is all at once brave, brilliant, sick, and sadistic. It has a lot to say about religion, and what a person can put themselves through to get closer to God. It takes a lot to make me run away from a film – it took me a couple of times to make it through Martyrs.

MAY (2002)

Director Lucky McKee found a perfect leading lady and collaborator in Angela Bettis. The two continue to work with one another (their next collaboration The Woman is about to get a theatrical release), and their collaboration began with this 2002 horror. The story is that of May, a veterinarian assistant who is in a deep state of lonliness. She’s never had a boyfriend, in fact her only friend is a doll from her childhood that she keeps locked in a glass case. She meets Adam (Jeremy Sisto), a mechanic, and suddenly becomes obsessed with him – especially his hands. She also forms a relationship with her co-worker Polly (Anna Farris). However no one can live up to her expectations for them and she sets out to create the perfect friend. May is a horrific drama, as the central character is one you love – this is all due to the Oscar worthy performance from Angela Bettis. The final shots of the film remind you that this was a horror film – and a damn good one.

REC (2007)

You may have seen Quarantine, the US remake of this film, which was pretty good. However it doesn’t hold a candle to its Spanish original. Rec is the story of a zombie breakout in an apartment building. A documentary camera crew following a fire station are dragged into the mess when they answer a distress call. This is a first-person documentary style horror – and it is first rate. There are moments of sheer unrelenting terror to be found here. Try not to scream when you see what’s in the attic. If you’ve seen the remake, go out and grab this one and see how it’s done!

SESSION 9 (2001)

Session 9 is possibly my favorite horror film. You know how each of us have things that terrify us – well all of those things that make me squirm are featured heavily in Session 9. Multiple personalities, ghosts, insanity, group hysteria, etc. We begin with an asbestos cleaning crew winning a bid to clean out an abandoned insane asylum. We end with what is one of the most sinister, terrifying, and slow-burning horror films of all time. While cleaning one of the employees begins to play tapes of patients therapy sessions, and it starts off a series of events that I’ll just let you watch and see. The acting in this film is also brilliant as we get stellar performances from Peter Mullan, David Caruso, Josh Lucas, and all involved. Watch this with the lights off .. I dare you.

SHEITAN (2006)

Here we have another french horror film which takes place at Christmastime. After a night of hard dancing and drinking at a disco, Eve invites her friends to come back to her country home to relax and spend the holiday. When they arrive they meet Joseph (Vincent Cassel) the shepard and housekeeper of the estate. Then the group of friends are introduced to the various friends of Joseph and we realize something is very wrong here. Before you can open up your Christmas presents, the shit has hit the fan and the satanic worshiping has just started. And just you wait til you meet Joseph’s wife. This is an insanely creepy film with a bravura performance from Vincent Cassel.

THE SILENT HOUSE (2010)

La Casa Muda was promoted as being based on a true story – and being shot in 1 long take. Although it seems like maybe 2 or 3, as there seems to be moments when the camera pans to blackness. However, these are just gimmicks which sadly take away from it being a solid haunted house spookfest. Laura and her father travel to a small village in Uruguay to clean and renovate a cottage which is being rented. All is well until night falls and Laura begins to hear footsteps upstairs. Her father goes to investigate and then were left in the dark wondering what is going on as all hell breaks loose. Although not a perfect film, The Silent House has moments of true terror. And if you watch, please sit through the credits as the movies best scene is after they have rolled.

SOCIETY (1989)

I assure you there is no other film on this list like Society. I assure you there is no other film MADE like Society. I don’t even know how to begin to explain this film – other than saying it scarred me for life when I first saw it. It is a statement film comparing upper and middle classes. Our lead character is Bill who is very down to earth – his family however are ritzy and mingle with all of the towns high society. Bill fears something is just not right about these snobs – and when he comes home one day and a “party” is in full swing, boy does he find out he was right. These effects were way ahead of their time, and I promise you probably won’t be able to un-see a few of them. This film also contains my favorite line of dialogue from any movie. Bill’s girlfriend asks how he likes his coffee: “Cream? Sugar? Or would you like me to pee in it?” This is said completely straight, no humor implied. Bill meagerly responds: “Cream.”

THE TENANT (1976)

Written and directed by Roman Polanski, The Tenant is an eerie and nightmarish film. Roman stars as Trelkovsky a shy bureaucrat. He rents a new apartment in a highrise building where the previous tenant threw herself from the window. He visits the previous tenant in the hospital, where she basically sits a mummy wrapped in casts and medical tape. After she passes away Trelkovsky becomes obsessed with her and why she attempted suicide. He then is convinced that all of his odd neighbors are out to get him to attepmt suicide as well. From the imagery to the score, Polanski proved that Rosemary’s Baby and Repuslision weren’t his only foray into terror.

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS BACK (1993)

Many horror fans know of the original When A Stranger Calls (the 1979 version not the horrible remake) as it was the first film to employ “the call is coming from inside the house” format which has been copied various times in such films as Black Christmas and of course Scream. However it did yield a sequel which is just as scary and rarely seen. The opening of this film is perhaps my favorite 15 minutes of horror from the 90’s. The whole movie is a creepy affair as well. Both Carol Kane and Charles Durning reprise their roles from the first fillm. If you liked the first, you cannot go wrong with this. And it’s worth a watch for the first 15 minutes alone – terrifying.

So there you have it, 25 suggestions for some chills this Halloween week. As stated before, some of these aren’t my favorite horror films of all time – rather some selections I am hoping some of you have never heard of. You can’t go wrong with any of them though in my book if you’re looking for some scares this week.

I’d love to hear what you think of these films if you have seen them (or if you go out and grab a copy because of this article). Also I’d love to hear your choices!

  • Minor correction: you say “The Tenant” “proved “Rosemary’s Baby” wasn’t Polanski’s only foray into terror.” I believe you may have forgotten about a terrifying little film called “Repulsion” when making that statement. One of the scariest films I’ve ever seen.

    Interesting list. I doubt I’ll be seeing many of these films, though, as I’m really not that big a fan of the horror genre. I’ve watched most of the classics (“Halloween”, “The Shining”, “Suspiria”, etc.) and enjoyed them for the most part, but that’s about all I’m interested in. However, you’ve given me a few good suggestions/reminders of movies I do need to see: “The Tenant” and “REC” in particular. So thanks for that.

    • Good call Greg – as Repulsion is one of my favorite Polanski films hands down. I was writing this into the wee hours of the night and that slipped my mind. I have corrected the article.

      Hope you enjoy Tenant and REC!

      • I don’t know…I thought Polanski’s ‘Pirates’ was pretty scary too.

  • Also, as far as overlooked horror films go… how about “The Innocents”? Extremely creepy and very well-made, with a couple of sequences that are as legitimately terrifying as anything ever put on film.

    • I do love the Innocents, didn’t include it on list because it appears on many people’s best-of lists – buts its a great one to check out as well!

  • Casey, your prolific writing on this sight puts me to shame. Another terrific write-up!

    I plan on doing a scary movie night on Friday, so you definitely gave me some ideas! Session 9 is on Netflix Instant, so I might have to try that one first based on your recommendation.

    Just because I looked in preparation for my own movie night, I saw that nine of your 25 movies are available to watch instantly (provided you’re a Netflix subscriber). Hopefully you don’t mind my sharing:
    —Carnival of Souls
    —Creep
    —The Funhouse
    —Grace
    —The House of the Devil
    —Ils
    —Lake Mungo
    —Session 9
    —Sheitan

    • Justin – you are so sweet! I am loving everything you write as well! Loved your review of WEEKEND.

      I hope you have a killer scary movie night! I am pretty much watching one every night this week too if I can.

      Thanks so much for checking instant watch. As I said – all are so worthwhile, however out of the ones there if you want 1 or 2 to really scare you silly for Halloween I would recommend Session 9 and Lake Mungo – my 2 favorites on my list (i think)

      • David

        Im look for a movie i watched with my grandma it was with more then one killer witch they looked old trying to kill teens trapped in an old houes 15+years old vhs for sure

      • Tum Hulbruk

        hocus pocus?

  • awsome list :)i am not a complete Horror freak but yes, this is the genre that is really something that excites me. i have seen many horror movies and many of them failed to scare me. you will not believe this that as far as i remember the only movie that scared me while i was watching it was Black Swan and the one the gave me nightmares after i did for weeks was Paranormal Activity 1. but i do watch them anyways and i like them.

    i have just seen The Children and Society from your list. The Children was something that was really hard to watch with everything that was happening, i wanted to turn it off because i personally couldn’t stand and see Children like that. i really liked it. and i don’t remember much about Society right now but yeah it was creepy and weird.

    i haven’t planed yet which movies i would be watching on Halloween but they certainly would be some really well known ones that i haven’t seen yet. and a great list as usual it was interesting to have this post.

  • Kurt Thomas

    Love, love, love these films! I’m a pretty big horror buff myself, and I can definitively say: great list! Martyr was absolutely gut-wrenching. My favorite was probably The Tenant, I’m a sucker for some Polanski horror. The only suggestion I’d have is Event Horizon. Creepy as all hell, gory at just the right parts, and it sticks with you. You finish watching that movie unable to stop thinking about it. It’s great!

    • Event Horizon! What a great addition to the list – I couldn’t agree more.
      That was scary as hell. I just recently got it on BluRay and I need to rewatch this Halloween season! So underrated

    • UpYoursPlutocrat!

      check out a movie called “cookers” it has one of those creepy polanski type endings. last scene is a lonely desperate chilling stay with you moment

  • Jose

    I’m favoriting this page to keep this list for rental choices, all of them do sound like they’re worth checking out (you shuld be the official list maker of the site).

    Carnival of Souls was a movie I’ve heard of several years ago when Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly wrote a piece on it and said how it was the most vissually haunting horror film ever, I’ve been meaning to see it since then and when I got Netflix I put that on my quee, you’re list was a reminder that I should check it out now, btw, wasn’t that film made in 1926?)

    And as for Rec, what did you think of Rec 2?

    And Kurt, agreed. I saw Event Horizon a few years back and it creeped the shit out of me.

    And Justin, thanks for providing the list of films available on Instand, I definitly will watch those except for The Funhouse which they aired on AMC a few days ago, I thought it was alright.

    Again great list.

    • Jose

      Just finished Carnival of Souls, very chilling.
      Kind of regert watching it immidiatly before going to bed.

    • @Jose Thanks so much for your nice words!

      As far as Rec 2 goes, I enjoyed it very much as well. It takes a rather “demonic” turn, which I thought was interesting, if a little weird. But its certainly worthwhile! Very scary moments yet again.

      And so glad you enjoyed Carnival of Souls! Very creepy stuff huh?

  • This is the best list I have found on this topic! I just checked out Lake Mungo with my girlfriend last night and it completely blew us a way. We can not stop talking about! I consider myself a pretty big horror movie fan (including the good/bad and in between) and I haven’t seen most of the films on this list with the exception of Session 9 and House of the Devil (two of my personal favorites). Thanks so much for making this list, you rule!

  • jason

    This is a pretty good list. Didn’t like mungo too much. Saw it the other night cause I’ve seen multiple good reviews. The first 40 minutes will make u want to sleep. The next 40 is average at best.

    • anwahs

      Lake Mungo isn’t a horror movie, so there’s that…..

  • Tema

    Hi !
    I’m looking for a movie I’ve seen glimpse of as a child, but I have no idea what its name might be.
    I guess it’s a horror movie ( It pretty much freaked me out as a child) and it should not be older than the 90s.
    I remember the first scene was about a woman in a hospital who had a stillborn baby. She then moved to an other house when she hears at night the baby crying ( and if I remember right she came to a srt of hidden room ). There is also a blind old woman involved (who was very creepy ).

    If you have any idea of what that might be, I’d be delighted to know :)

    • Jessica Coffey-Buck

      The Crying Child. Pretty good made for tv movie. I think it came out in ’96.

  • watch the newet movie scarymovie5 here:

  • hi,there

  • Lee

    women dont carry a baby to “TURN” its carried to TERM! you lost credibility with all the french junk, no subtitles please

    • JoJo Griffin

      Lost credibility “with all that French junk, no subtitles, please”? Wow! Just because you can’t walk and chew gum at the same time is no reason to assume no one else can manage it! Subtitles will open up your world as far as movies go- especially the French- who make some of the best movies in the world. Two of my fav. English language Horror movies of all time,”The Woman”(mentioned by the author as a movie Lucky McKee was working on after “May” which is really good as is another of the actresses film’s, “Jug-face” , but Jugface is my least fav- I didn’t make it through the entire thing- you will probably like that one best)) and “I Am a Ghost”which is in English but is probably too intellectual for you (and I am sure you would insult those who liked it as” people pretending to since it is an art house movie” ) . “I Am a Ghost” has the biggest payoff scare wise if you will invest in the first half of the movie. Scenes are not being repeated for no reason- scared the crap out of me and a totally new experience in the scary movie genre!

  • Jacki

    Great list, I’ve seen all of them but then I’m a bit of an addict and not many people have seen the horror flicks I’ve watched. One important correction tho – Black Christmas did NOT copy When a Stranger Calls. It’s the other way round. Black Christmas came out in 1974 and is actually the first movie to use the “call is coming from inside the house” thing. It’s a bit of a pet peeve of mine that Black Christmas never seems to be afforded the recognition it deserves. It’s also the precursor for Halloween which was originally intended to be a sequel to Black Christmas.

    • bjesomar

      Jane, since you’re into movies I’ve a question for you: which French movie opens up with a scene of baby being baptised in a church and holy water freezes when a beam of sunlight shines upon it? I can also recollect that the story revolvs around a French detective trying to figure out why are bodies missing from the morgue (later it’s explained they’ve ressurected). Hope you’ll beable to help me! Cheers:)

      • Jane

        LOL I have no idea but it sounds fascinating so now I have to find out what it is :) If I find it I’ll let you know!

      • bjesomar

        thanks:)

    • anwahs

      While you are right about Black Christmas (great movie, very underrated) Halloween was never meant to be a sequel to it. It is completely unrelated

  • nassou

    hello please few years ago i’ve watched a movie about friends sitting in a house while suddenly the windows and doors get closed by theirselves and then i guess light turns on, one of the friends dies in the kitchen
    i dn’t remember it but please if anybody knows about th title let me know
    thank you

    • JoJo Griffin

      I think that was “VHS” but Im really not sure- sounds like a scene that might be in a number of scary movies.

  • Terese Cline

    I’ve recently watched a bone chilling horror flick called The Tortured. It’s about a young married couple who’s six year old son is kidnapped, tortured and killed. When they are dissatisfied with his killer’s sentence, they plot to do the same to him. I’ll leave it there, but for this: The ending is a twist that is thoroughly mind blowing that you will never see coming.

    • μαΓδα ντ.

      this movie was not so good, except for the ending , for me the whole movie was mediocre, and the ending kinda saved it but until then i was bored.

  • bjesomar

    A question for anyone who could help me end one several year old search: which French movie opens up with a scene of baby being baptised in a church and holy water freezes when a beam of sunlight shines upon it? I can also recollect that the story revolvs around a French detective trying to figure out why are bodies missing from the morgue (later it’s explained they’ve been ressurected). Hope you’ll be able to help me! Cheers:)

  • Jessica

    Can anyone help me find a movie? It’s about a family cannibals that are riding a train and then get stuck in a train tunnel.

  • macey

    HELPPPP!!! I’m trying to remember this movie I watched sometime ago where this trucker runs out of gas or something goes wrong with his truck and he’s close to this town that he has to stay the night in the town. then he can’t leave after he stays there. and the other part I remember is that people sacrifice themselves to be hung at town square so population number will stay same

    • Melissa Goodwin

      Population 436 only not a trucker but a census taker.

  • Miskatonic

    “Calvaire” is a Belgian film, not a French film.

  • Michał Piotr Przybyliński

    Hello

    I’m looking for a movie. The story goes more or less like this: At the beginning the action is set in the middle ages and
    there are women which bake bread and add to it stange blue/green powder, and after w while a few villigers brake in and
    capture the woman and hang her. Then action proceeds to a contemporary time and a young couple move in to the same house.
    The man, who as far as I remember i scientist and discovers a room with this peculiar greenish dust and dicides to examine
    it.. Ring any bells?
    I woud appreciate any clues and help

    Regards

  • Mathilde Thorup

    Great list!

    I have a question. As I can see, there are others who need help finding the name of a horror movie. I do that too.

    I watched two short films – maybe around 2000-2005 – and I think they were in the same series and meant to be for teens. I live in Denmark, but I do not remember if they were Danish or in an other language – so I thought maybe one of you might know them.

    The first one was about a girl who went into some kind of ghost train at midnight – she got trapped in there, and instead of her a ghost girl (who looked exactly like her) returned at her house. In order to see if it was a ghost girl her friend cut her with a knife (if the girl did not bleed, she was a ghost).

    The other one I do not remember so clearly, but it was something about a little girl, who stood on a stone in the woods when it rained.

    I hope someone can help me! And thank you for a great list!

  • Erin Derwitz

    I cannot believe the number of movies I have missed from your list… excellent job and THANK YOU!

  • ICYNDICEY

    I’ve got some to put on here
    A Japanese film called Audition
    When A Stranger Calls…the new one from about 9 or 10 years a go
    Whatever Happened To Baby Jane
    Burnt Offerings
    Wolf Creek and Rogue…both Australian films
    Wolf Creek is a psycho in the Outback
    And Rogue is a giant croc film
    Also Invasion Of The Body Snatchers 1980

  • jayda

    hello. thank you for this list i’ll try to gather up the courage to watch one of these movies. there is this movie that i’ve seen when i was young and it was a very traumatizing experience for me. i don’t remember the name but i’m hoping with what i remember now you’d help me remember this movie: it’s has a beginning similar to the sixth sense where a psychiatrist has a troubled patient who commits suicide but the patient comes back to haunt the psychiatrist, only the psychiatrist succumbs to the patient’s sadistic conscience and does his bidding (i think). i remember that in the end when supposedly the psychiatrist has recovered from the patient’s takeover, the psychiatrist’s wife hugs him only to raise a knife and kill him but we only hear the psychiatrist’s agonizing scream as the screen fades to black.

  • Pretty good list, glad to see Creep on there and I will have to checkout some of the other titles. Please have a read of my own list of credible horror films and my discussion of the genre https://edlear30.wordpress.com/2015/07/13/virus-john-bruno-1998-and-other-scary-films-from-my-childhood-warning-may-contain-scenes-which-some-viewers-might-find-disturbing-please-enjoy-the-film/

  • cat

    Hi all i found this while i was looking for a crime movie i seen in 1985 . Noone seems to know that it exist its called the three hoodlums. It is extremely violent i couldn’t watch it all then cuz i was a child then couldn’t handle it. Now i want to see if i can . Please anyone who knows about this film email keytcat@gmail.com. thanks

  • Marcia Richmond

    I have always loved horror movies! When I was a kid I would watch the late show horror movie and then tv would go off the air! So, there I sat..alone and scared, it was awesome!! It was one of those nights that I saw this wierd movie. It looked like a filming of a play, it was black and white. The actors were what seemed to be patients in an insane asylum and if they got a little out of control these nuns would beat them with sticks until they complied. I have wondered about this movie my whole life! I had the feeling that it wasnt suppose to be on tv. This was back in the late 50’s or early 60’s…by chance, does anyone know the movie I saw?

  • Marie Grissom

    I am just about dying to watch “The Changeling”, I think it’s a movie I saw as a kid and have since been searching for. Great list!! I would also add Borderland (2007). It is very disturbing to say the least!

  • Robyn Loxley

    Help! I am trying to find a film or short story from the 80’s, its some kind of horror film. All I remember is a man and woman go to a lake at night, man is shot dead and falls in the lake. Ghost of man haunts the woman, in the end the ghost takes her back to the lake and try to pull her in, has he does he turns into a skeleton. I don’t remember much because I was a kid when I saw it. Anyone know what this might be???

  • Carmen Park

    AGH! So many wrong facts here. Saying “Black Christmas” copied the plot device from “When A Stranger Calls” is like saying Elvis Presley ripped off Justin Bieber. “BLACK” came out in 1974!!!!! That film was a huge first in the field of horror films and the fact that you don’t know that is like claiming to be a rock fan and having to have someone explain to you who the Rolling Stones are. AND FOR GOD”s SAKE the title is “Blair Witch Project” not “BLAIRE WITCH”. If you are going to write an article about horror films then do it right. There isn’t any excuse for this muddling. Its just laziness.

  • Maddie

    Looking for an old movie. A husband and wife move to the country. He is a director or something. His wife tells him she saw something. He doesn’t believe her until he sees glowing eyes and a barbed tail in one of his reels shot at their house….

    • Joseph Blow

      might be “something evil” 1972

  • UpYoursPlutocrat!

    wait until you guys see “witch” coming out next year. yikes! and don’t forget to check out “it follows” from this year. (shudders)

  • Pete Dagger Halls

    casey wonder if u can help me-i saw a film on tv ages ago but cant remember what its called -near the beginning over snow mountains theres a helicopter with a woman who is frozen but thaws out and she attacks the puilot and person who was monitering her condition,all i know that in the film she dances sexy to attract a male and it takes place i think a hotel or something -hope u can help soz cudnt be more specfic

    • Pete Dagger Halls

      just got it its ice queen

  • Mieshlh

    Not sure if this will get a reply or not. But I’m thinking of a movie that came out between 2008-2010. I rented it at Redbox and it was definitely a B horror movie. From what I remember it was in Spanish and it took place in the past (not sure when) and was centered around this creepy old theater and this girl auditioning for some play. Basically weird stuff started happening to her and things got progressively weirder. The whole movie was really dark and it was a small town next to a river. The whole movie almost looked fake, or just poorly made. But I remember the main character being a young woman and at one point flies where coming out of her eyes. At the very end they ended up sacrificing her. I could be wrong but I get the feeling the title was 4 or 5 words long and it was in English. I also feel that the words “come” and “dark” were in it. I watched it with a few of my friends but they can’t remember the name and I have a feeling I won’t ever figure it out, but it’s driving me crazy because I actually kind of enjoyed it and it definitely creeped me out. If anyone can figure it out for me I would be extremely grateful because I’ll be going crazy until I can figure it out.

  • robert bruce

    Don’t know if anyone could help me but I believe it’s an 80s horror movie but friends meet up at a farm house and once they shit their cars off they won’t turn back on each night they are attacked by demons each morning they try to escape but a mysterious fog brings them back to the farm well when everyone is almost dead one of the guys finds a book and reads it to gain powers to stop the demons does anyone have a clue what this movie is

    • Joseph Blow

      sounds like “demon wind”

  • James Tena

    Nice job with the list “bub” I can always stop, nd take the time to admire classic films lIke the ones you have selected. But my interest is far gorier than this! And I believe u can help me?

  • Linda Marker

    Ok horror movie buffs my sister recalls a movie that disturbed her and all she can remember is it was in the 90’s and had men that came out of the water and killed people. We are trying to find the name, anyone have a clue? PLEASE! Thank you!

    • Marco Cortez

      One movie that kind of matches is Shock Waves, but it’s from the 70’s.

      • cankles_mccellulite

        i love shock waves! cool film making.

  • ConcernedCitizen

    guys can someone help me? I am searching for a movie that I have watched but forgot the title of it. I remember the ending and that it scared me a lot. the ending was (Spoiler–>) its really dark, the heroin says to the hero to write in a book (i think it had a title “circle”) with his blood. She says him to write “it all starts over” ( or something like that). The hero was infected. And he was turning violent. He couldn’t write because his hands were shaking (more like he forgot how to write). Then there was someone on the door. It is someone they know. The heroin lets her in. And then they talk (dont remember what ) they start fighting and the guy keeps writing in the book with his blood. After when the heroin kills/neutralize the other girl, she looks at the hero who has now went unconscious. She check the book as to see what he wrote. The camera then zooms to the writing and it says “it all starts over. it all starts over. it all starts over” (or something like that. I cant remember what he wrote but I do remember him repeating it at the end). And then the infected-changed-hero attacks the heroin. And then the movie goes to the starting scene. and then keep going in a loop. like a circle. (<– Spoiler)

    Can someone help me with this please? I really want to find this movie… Thank you..

    • Maria Inês

      hi, did you find/remember the movie? i”m looking for the same one..

  • Chad Pfeiffer

    Alucarda

    • cankles_mccellulite

      adracula

  • Melissa

    I can’t remember the name of two movies. One is about a female dr or a nurse who goes to a hospital, asylum, or orphanage and encounters a ghost (either patient or nurse, not sure) that suffered horribly from a disease which caused bones to break…. The other movie is about a woman who goes to a former asylum or tb hospital or orphanage to investigate happenings therein, while walking the ground she finds old files for missing/found dead children in what looks like derelict building. I can’t remember anymore but would like to see these movies again. I know I watched these on Netflix, if that helps. I know these days, most horror/scary movies are basically alike…any insight would be greatly appreciated. I wish I could remember more information. Please help.

    • Stephanie Anne Dalton

      The first one is fragile I’m sure with calista flockhart

      • Melissa

        Thank you, I noticed that last night. I appreciate your help. :-)

  • deadlights

    Good list

  • Destinee Scott

    Someone please help me… I’m looking for two movies…The first one is about a young girl who has been kept in her house by her mother, when the girl “Misbehaves” the mother chains he ankle up. She got away one day and met a boy and was going to run away with him well something happened i don’t remember what but her mom had to go to the hospital where she died and the girl didnt know, when the boy came back to get her, she thought it was her mom and killed him and burried him in the back yard.

    The second movie is about a family on a road trip and they’re getting harasses by this black car, at the end she wakes up in the hospital and found out it was all a dream and her family got into a a car accident and died but the name of the doctor is the name her kept seeing in her “Dream”. Please somebody read this and help me!!!!! I’m dying to see these movies again!! Thanks.

    • Marte

      Not sure about the first one, but the second movie you are thinking about is called Dead End.

    • Jackson Stewart

      This first one is called Family Demons (2009)

    • Tanya Marie

      Family Demons & Dead End.

  • Jedaqia

    Until now I can’t find this film. I watch this about 20 years ago but I think it was from the 70’s. A group of young woman staying in a house & there’s an landlady or warden. I think at one point they accidentally killed her & covered it up. The old woman came back and killed the young women one by one. I remember villa like house, a swimming pool and at the end all the killed women came for the last victim together with the old lady. It was the first movie that kept me awake at night.

    • cankles_mccellulite

      Jedaqia your movie is called: The House on Sorority Row

  • Jessica Russian Sifontes

    Session 9 is one of my favorite movies, EVER.

  • Clovis

    I also loved Lake Mungo! :)
    Plus I’ve been to the town where it was shot, many times, which served to freak me out even more.

  • Arthur Pena

    a blade in the dark a very good italian giallo film 1983
    it also inspired the scream franchise by wes craven a good one to watch.

  • I came here because I was trying to remember the name of the film, Frontiers. I cant even think of why because the film was awful. I mean awful. Reminds me of a cheap Chainsaw Massacre.
    Ive also seen Grace, that was pretty bad and just never went anywhere, same with May.

    Changeling is a good film but drags, is more of a mystery and was not really scary.

  • David Raoul

    You sir lost all credit when you say black chrismas copied when a stranger calls with the caller was inside the house because Black chrismas was in 74 and when a stranger calls was in 79… And no one seems to say nothing ! SHAME !

  • martin fennell

    yep, i thought when a stranger calls back is a worthy sequel.
    I have heard of society, some of the french ones, funhouse, and others.
    but there are some that are new to me.
    how about alice sweet alice or is too well known?
    and dead and buried with James Farentino.

  • Sam

    Cool list and definitely going to have to try out a few of these. In the meantime, I’m trying to think of a movie that I saw kind of accidentally several years ago, but never caught the name.

    In the opening scene, there is a couple sitting in a diner, with music playing on the jukebox. The guy is waxing poetically about the virtues of small-town America and diners like the one they are eating in. There’s panning around the place as he speaks. Eventually, you start seeing that everyone else in the diner is dead…shot up by the couple, essentially. The diner then is surrounded by police. Just as the couple decides it’s time to go, they burst out the front door, guns blazin’, and it stops. The scene changes, but I can’t remember to what now.

    There’s a scene where he and his girlfriend are in a hotel room, they have a fight, then when he goes into the bathroom and the word “MURDERER” is written across the wall.

    They travel down the highway running from an evil he swears is pursuing them.

    Any of this ring a bell for anyone?

    • cankles_mccellulite

      sounds a bit like “natural born killers”

      • Sam

        That’s been the most frequently suggested movie…unfortunately not the one. When I saw it, I was just looking for random movies to dvr one night before sleeping, and this one was in there listed with just the name and the description “horror”. Nothing else. So I recorded, and now here I am, 6 years later and I can’t remember it for the life of me.

 
