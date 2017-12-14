FMP ep. 143 – The Son of Joseph, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Columbus

Original Record Date: November 12, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark Review their first-ever Eugene Green movie, The Son of Joseph. Following that are reviews of Brawl in Cell Block 99 and the Kogonada’s acclaimed debut Columbus.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 6:31 – Gameplan for End-of-Year Movie Watching

06:32 – 26:30 – REVIEW: The Son of Joseph

26:31 – 49:26 – REVIEW: Brawl in Cell Block 99

49:27 – 1:05:46 – REVIEW: Columbus

1:05:47 – 1:07:51 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

The Son of Joseph is available to stream on Netflix.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 is available for digital rental.

Columbus is available for digital rental.

Next Episode:

Reviews of After The Storm (available to stream on Prime) and Sean Baker’s new film The Florida Project.

Contact Us:

