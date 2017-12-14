Original Record Date: November 12, 2017
For this episode, Justin and G Clark Review their first-ever Eugene Green movie, The Son of Joseph. Following that are reviews of Brawl in Cell Block 99 and the Kogonada’s acclaimed debut Columbus.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 6:31 – Gameplan for End-of-Year Movie Watching
- 06:32 – 26:30 – REVIEW: The Son of Joseph
- 26:31 – 49:26 – REVIEW: Brawl in Cell Block 99
- 49:27 – 1:05:46 – REVIEW: Columbus
- 1:05:47 – 1:07:51 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 143 – The Son of Joseph, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Columbus [ 1 h 07 min 52 s | 62.13 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- The Son of Joseph is available to stream on Netflix.
- Brawl in Cell Block 99 is available for digital rental.
- Columbus is available for digital rental.
Next Episode:
Reviews of After The Storm (available to stream on Prime) and Sean Baker’s new film The Florida Project.
Contact Us:
- E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com
- Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.
- Like Film Misery on Facebook.
Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.