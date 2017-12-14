Navigation

FMP ep. 143 – The Son of Joseph, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Columbus

By on Thursday, December 14, 2017 in Podcast

Original Record Date: November 12, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark Review their first-ever Eugene Green movie, The Son of Joseph. Following that are reviews of Brawl in Cell Block 99 and the Kogonada’s acclaimed debut Columbus.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 6:31 – Gameplan for End-of-Year Movie Watching
  • 06:32 – 26:30 – REVIEW: The Son of Joseph
  • 26:31 – 49:26 – REVIEW: Brawl in Cell Block 99
  • 49:27 – 1:05:46 – REVIEW: Columbus
  • 1:05:47 – 1:07:51 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 143 – The Son of Joseph, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Columbus [ 1 h 07 min 52 s | 62.13 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

Reviews of After The Storm (available to stream on Prime) and Sean Baker’s new film The Florida Project.

Contact Us:

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we've posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.

