FMP ep. 144 – The Florida Project, After the Storm, Lady Bird

By on Friday, December 15, 2017 in Podcast

Original Record Date: December 3, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark issue some Quick Takes reviews of The Florida Project, After the Storm, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and more.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 –18:37 – REVIEW: The Florida Project
  • 18:38 –29:26 – REVIEW: After the Storm
  • 29:27 – 45:38 – REVIEW: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • 45:39 – 58:30 – REVIEW: Detroit
  • 58:31 – 1:06:20 – REVIEW: The Other Side of Hope
  • 1:06:21 – 1:20:09 – REVIEW: Lady Bird
  • 1:20:10 – 1:21:56 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

  • Major apologies this week for the background siren noises. It was a busy Sunday in Justin’s neighborhood!
  • “Sadly,” in the time since recording, Lady Bird lost its perfect TomatoMeter rating.
  • Check out all of G Clark’s reviews here.

Next Episode:

Reviews of BPM (Beats per Minute), Princess Cyd, and The Square.

