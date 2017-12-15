FMP ep. 144 – The Florida Project, After the Storm, Lady Bird

Original Record Date: December 3, 2017
For this episode, Justin and G Clark issue some Quick Takes reviews of The Florida Project, After the Storm, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and more.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 –18:37 – REVIEW: The Florida Project
- 18:38 –29:26 – REVIEW: After the Storm
- 29:27 – 45:38 – REVIEW: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- 45:39 – 58:30 – REVIEW: Detroit
- 58:31 – 1:06:20 – REVIEW: The Other Side of Hope
- 1:06:21 – 1:20:09 – REVIEW: Lady Bird
- 1:20:10 – 1:21:56 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Major apologies this week for the background siren noises. It was a busy Sunday in Justin’s neighborhood!
- “Sadly,” in the time since recording, Lady Bird lost its perfect TomatoMeter rating.
Next Episode:
Reviews of BPM (Beats per Minute), Princess Cyd, and The Square.
