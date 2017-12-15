FMP ep. 144 – The Florida Project, After the Storm, Lady Bird

Original Record Date: December 3, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark issue some Quick Takes reviews of The Florida Project, After the Storm, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and more.

Show Schedule:

0:00 –18:37 – REVIEW: The Florida Project

18:38 –29:26 – REVIEW: After the Storm

29:27 – 45:38 – REVIEW: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

45:39 – 58:30 – REVIEW: Detroit

58:31 – 1:06:20 – REVIEW: The Other Side of Hope

1:06:21 – 1:20:09 – REVIEW: Lady Bird

1:20:10 – 1:21:56 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Major apologies this week for the background siren noises. It was a busy Sunday in Justin’s neighborhood!

“Sadly,” in the time since recording, Lady Bird lost its perfect TomatoMeter rating.

Next Episode:

Reviews of BPM (Beats per Minute), Princess Cyd, and The Square.

