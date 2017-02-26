AND THE NOMINEES SHOULD HAVE BEEN…

Well, the Oscars are this evening. This is it: The Big Kahuna, The Final Showdown! My excitement is somewhat muted this year, because I don’t really have many dogs in these races. In case you don’t have them fully memorised yet, a full list of Oscar nominees may be found here.

Now, I’ve already revealed how I’d vote if I were given an official Oscar ballot this year. But maybe that’s the wrong question. It’s so limiting! What if I’d been afforded the opportunity to actually choose the nominees? That’s a horse of a different colour!

In the future, I hope for this exercise to be a group activity, and to list the choices for all the Film Misery writers. But this year, I have only my own choices to go off of, so here they are: what the nominees should actually be if the Academy, like me, had a lick of sense. Here are the nominees I’d choose in every category, with my choice for winner in bold.

Best Film of 2016

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Indignation

Silence 🏆

Best Direction

Mel Gibson Hacksaw Ridge

Richard Linklater Everybody Wants Some!!

Park Chan-Wook The Handmaiden

Martin Scorsese Silence 🏆

Denis Villeneuve Arrival

Best Actor

Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea

Adam Driver Paterson

Andrew Garfield Hacksaw Ridge 🏆

Logan Lerman Indignation

Dev Patel Lion

Best Actress

Krisha Fairchild Krisha

Isabelle Huppert Elle 🏆

🏆 Natalie Portman Jackie

Meryl Streep Florence Foster Jenkins

Alicia Vikander The Light Between Oceans

Best Supporting Actor

Alden Ehrenreich Hail Caesar

Hugh Grant Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea

Ralph Fiennes A Bigger Splash 🏆

Yōsuke Kubozuka Silence

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis Fences

Sarah Gadon Indignation

Taraji P Henson Hidden Figures

Nicole Kidman Lion

Zhao Tao Mountains May Depart 🏆

Writing, Screenplay

Hell or High Water 🏆

The Lobster

Louder Than Bombs

Manchester by the Sea

Midnight Special

Writing, Adaptation

Arrival 🏆

The Handmaiden

Indignation

The Light Between Oceans

Silence

Cinematography

La La Land

Moonlight

The Neon Demon

Silence 🏆

Tikkun

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 🏆

Hail Caesar

The Handmaiden

Jackie

Film Editing

Arrival 🏆

Eye in the Sky

Hacksaw Ridge

Louder Than Bombs

Sully

Music

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Jackie 🏆

La La Land

The Neon Demon

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

A Monster Calls

Silence 🏆

The Witch

Visual Effects

Arrival 🏆

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Midnight Special

A Monster Calls

Star Trek Beyond

Sound Effects Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge 🏆

Hell or High Water

Sully

Under the Shadow

Foreign Language Film

Elle (France)

The Handmaiden (South Korea)

Julieta (Spain)

Mountains May Depart (China)

Tikkun (Israel) 🏆

Documentary Feature

JT + Tennessee Kids

OJ: Made in America 🏆

13th

Tower

Under the Sun

Costume Design

Everybody Wants Some!!

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hidden Figures

Jackie

La La Land 🏆

Original Song

This category should be retired. No nominees.

Animated Film

Sausage Party

Tower 🏆

Your Name

Hair & Makeup

Florence Foster Jenkins

Lion

Star Trek Beyond 🏆

