AND THE NOMINEES SHOULD HAVE BEEN…

Well, the Oscars are this evening. This is it: The Big Kahuna, The Final Showdown! My excitement is somewhat muted this year, because I don’t really have many dogs in these races. In case you don’t have them fully memorised yet, a full list of Oscar nominees may be found here.
Now, I’ve already revealed how I’d vote if I were given an official Oscar ballot this year. But maybe that’s the wrong question. It’s so limiting! What if I’d been afforded the opportunity to actually choose the nominees? That’s a horse of a different colour!
In the future, I hope for this exercise to be a group activity, and to list the choices for all the Film Misery writers. But this year, I have only my own choices to go off of, so here they are: what the nominees should actually be if the Academy, like me, had a lick of sense. Here are the nominees I’d choose in every category, with my choice for winner in bold.
Best Film of 2016
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Indignation
- Silence 🏆
Best Direction
- Mel Gibson Hacksaw Ridge
- Richard Linklater Everybody Wants Some!!
- Park Chan-Wook The Handmaiden
- Martin Scorsese Silence 🏆
- Denis Villeneuve Arrival
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea
- Adam Driver Paterson
- Andrew Garfield Hacksaw Ridge 🏆
- Logan Lerman Indignation
- Dev Patel Lion
Best Actress
- Krisha Fairchild Krisha
- Isabelle Huppert Elle 🏆
- Natalie Portman Jackie
- Meryl Streep Florence Foster Jenkins
- Alicia Vikander The Light Between Oceans
Best Supporting Actor
- Alden Ehrenreich Hail Caesar
- Hugh Grant Florence Foster Jenkins
- Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea
- Ralph Fiennes A Bigger Splash 🏆
- Yōsuke Kubozuka Silence
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis Fences
- Sarah Gadon Indignation
- Taraji P Henson Hidden Figures
- Nicole Kidman Lion
- Zhao Tao Mountains May Depart 🏆
Writing, Screenplay
- Hell or High Water 🏆
- The Lobster
- Louder Than Bombs
- Manchester by the Sea
- Midnight Special
Writing, Adaptation
- Arrival 🏆
- The Handmaiden
- Indignation
- The Light Between Oceans
- Silence
Cinematography
- La La Land
- Moonlight
- The Neon Demon
- Silence 🏆
- Tikkun
Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 🏆
- Hail Caesar
- The Handmaiden
- Jackie
Film Editing
- Arrival 🏆
- Eye in the Sky
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Louder Than Bombs
- Sully
Music
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Jackie 🏆
- La La Land
- The Neon Demon
Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- A Monster Calls
- Silence 🏆
- The Witch
Visual Effects
- Arrival 🏆
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Midnight Special
- A Monster Calls
- Star Trek Beyond
Sound Effects Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge 🏆
- Hell or High Water
- Sully
- Under the Shadow
Foreign Language Film
- Elle (France)
- The Handmaiden (South Korea)
- Julieta (Spain)
- Mountains May Depart (China)
- Tikkun (Israel) 🏆
Documentary Feature
- JT + Tennessee Kids
- OJ: Made in America 🏆
- 13th
- Tower
- Under the Sun
Costume Design
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Hidden Figures
- Jackie
- La La Land 🏆
Original Song
This category should be retired. No nominees.
Animated Film
- Sausage Party
- Tower 🏆
- Your Name
Hair & Makeup
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Lion
- Star Trek Beyond 🏆
