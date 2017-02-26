Navigation

AND THE NOMINEES SHOULD HAVE BEEN…

By on Sunday, February 26, 2017 in Oscar Tracker, Random, Year in Review

nomineesWell, the Oscars are this evening.  This is it: The Big Kahuna, The Final Showdown!  My excitement is somewhat muted this year, because I don’t really have many dogs in these races.  In case you don’t have them fully memorised yet, a full list of Oscar nominees may be found here.

Now, I’ve already revealed how I’d vote if I were given an official Oscar ballot this year.  But maybe that’s the wrong question.  It’s so limiting! What if I’d been afforded the opportunity to actually choose the nominees?  That’s a horse of a different colour!

In the future, I hope for this exercise to be a group activity, and to list the choices for all the Film Misery writers.  But this year, I have only my own choices to go off of, so here they are: what the nominees should actually be if the Academy, like me, had a lick of sense.  Here are the nominees I’d choose in every category, with my choice for winner in bold.

Best Film of 2016

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Indignation
  • Silence 🏆

Best Direction

  • Mel Gibson Hacksaw Ridge
  • Richard Linklater Everybody Wants Some!!
  • Park Chan-Wook The Handmaiden
  • Martin Scorsese Silence 🏆
  • Denis Villeneuve Arrival

Best Actor

  • Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea
  • Adam Driver Paterson
  • Andrew Garfield Hacksaw Ridge 🏆
  • Logan Lerman Indignation
  • Dev Patel Lion

Best Actress

  • Krisha Fairchild Krisha
  • Isabelle Huppert Elle 🏆 
  • Natalie Portman Jackie
  • Meryl Streep Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Alicia Vikander The Light Between Oceans

Best Supporting Actor

  • Alden Ehrenreich Hail Caesar
  • Hugh Grant Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea
  • Ralph Fiennes A Bigger Splash 🏆
  • Yōsuke Kubozuka Silence

Best Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis Fences
  • Sarah Gadon Indignation
  • Taraji P Henson Hidden Figures
  • Nicole Kidman Lion
  • Zhao Tao Mountains May Depart 🏆

Writing, Screenplay

  • Hell or High Water 🏆
  • The Lobster
  • Louder Than Bombs
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Midnight Special

Writing, Adaptation

  • Arrival 🏆
  • The Handmaiden
  • Indignation
  • The Light Between Oceans
  • Silence

Cinematography

  • La La Land
  • Moonlight
  • The Neon Demon
  • Silence 🏆
  • Tikkun

Production Design

  • Arrival
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 🏆
  • Hail Caesar
  • The Handmaiden
  • Jackie

Film Editing

  • Arrival 🏆
  • Eye in the Sky
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Louder Than Bombs
  • Sully

Music

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Jackie 🏆
  • La La Land
  • The Neon Demon

Sound Mixing

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • A Monster Calls
  • Silence 🏆
  • The Witch

Visual Effects

  • Arrival 🏆
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Midnight Special
  • A Monster Calls
  • Star Trek Beyond

Sound Effects Editing

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge 🏆
  • Hell or High Water
  • Sully
  • Under the Shadow

Foreign Language Film

  • Elle (France)
  • The Handmaiden (South Korea)
  • Julieta (Spain)
  • Mountains May Depart (China)
  • Tikkun (Israel) 🏆

Documentary Feature

  • JT + Tennessee Kids
  • OJ: Made in America 🏆
  • 13th
  • Tower
  • Under the Sun

Costume Design

  • Everybody Wants Some!!
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Hidden Figures
  • Jackie
  • La La Land 🏆

Original Song

This category should be retired.  No nominees.

Animated Film

  • Sausage Party
  • Tower 🏆
  • Your Name

Hair & Makeup

  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Lion
  • Star Trek Beyond 🏆

 

Be sure to check Film Misery this evening, as I will be live blogging the ceremony!

