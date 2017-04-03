Navigation

BLIND SPOT: ‘Angel’s Egg’ (1985)

By on Monday, April 3, 2017 in Random, Reviews

angel's eggfrom the dawn of cinema
filmmakers were storytellers

find a good story
develop interesting characters
entertain the audience

profit

this went on

—classic hollywood—

for a while

(well really it never stopped
now its

find a good story
develop interesting characters
entertain the audience

but dont profit unless superheroes fistfight)

but also
from the beginning
there were pioneers

buñuels and renoirs

exploring

trying to

change the form

 

they realised
that cinema could do more
than tell a story

it is art

and directors have been trying
to change the form
ever since

stanley kubrick
always said he wished he could

change the form

but he needed to make money
so married
the experimental with the commercial
better than

anyone

 

and eventually
there came along a man
named

mamoru oshii

and he made

angel’s egg

now

angel’s egg
is new

impossible to know
if it has

changed the form

completely

but

it is not like

any other movie

you have seen
in your life

sure, there are characters

a man, a woman

—and the woman has a treasure—

sure, there are landscapes

an alien world, an abandoned city

but these things are not themselves

maybe

angel’s egg is not a film

maybe

angel’s egg is a dream

you can look at it

but you cannot see it

you can understand it

but you can only grasp it

the way a harpoon

pierces the shadow of the whale

maybe

angel’s egg is not a film

maybe

angel’s egg

is a reflection

of some divine truth

which observing directly

would addle our brains

into oblivion

so

instead of

find a good story/ oshii found a myth

instead of

develop interesting characters/ oshii found spirits

instead of

entertain the audience/ oshii revealed divine truth

and like all

divine revelations

—moses: burning bush
isaiah: visions
muhammad: angelic recitation—

one may only
experience them
obliquely

in such a way
that leaves you feeling

wonderawe
lonelybright
yearninghope

your whiskywarm insides
drunk with your new gnosis

which you treasure
like an egg
that may break
if you are careless

and this is your profit

so

mamoru oshii

does not say

the kingdom of heaven is like
a treasure hidden in a field

he does not say

the kingdom of heaven is like
a merchant who finds a single pearl

he does not say

the kingdom of heaven is like
one sheep lost of one hundred

maybe

mamoru oshii says

the kingdom of heaven

is like

an

angel’s egg

