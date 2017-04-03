BLIND SPOT: ‘Angel’s Egg’ (1985)

from the dawn of cinema

filmmakers were storytellers

find a good story

develop interesting characters

entertain the audience

profit

this went on

—classic hollywood—

for a while

(well really it never stopped

now its

find a good story

develop interesting characters

entertain the audience

but dont profit unless superheroes fistfight)

but also

from the beginning

there were pioneers

buñuels and renoirs

exploring

trying to

change the form

they realised

that cinema could do more

than tell a story

it is art

and directors have been trying

to change the form

ever since

stanley kubrick

always said he wished he could

change the form

but he needed to make money

so married

the experimental with the commercial

better than

anyone

and eventually

there came along a man

named

mamoru oshii

and he made

angel’s egg

now

angel’s egg

is new

impossible to know

if it has

changed the form

completely

but

it is not like

any other movie

you have seen

in your life

sure, there are characters

a man, a woman

—and the woman has a treasure—

sure, there are landscapes

an alien world, an abandoned city

but these things are not themselves

maybe

angel’s egg is not a film

maybe

angel’s egg is a dream

you can look at it

but you cannot see it

you can understand it

but you can only grasp it

the way a harpoon

pierces the shadow of the whale

maybe

angel’s egg is not a film

maybe

angel’s egg

is a reflection

of some divine truth

which observing directly

would addle our brains

into oblivion

so

instead of

find a good story/ oshii found a myth

instead of

develop interesting characters/ oshii found spirits

instead of

entertain the audience/ oshii revealed divine truth

and like all

divine revelations

—moses: burning bush

isaiah: visions

muhammad: angelic recitation—

one may only

experience them

obliquely

in such a way

that leaves you feeling

wonderawe

lonelybright

yearninghope

your whiskywarm insides

drunk with your new gnosis

which you treasure

like an egg

that may break

if you are careless

and this is your profit

so

mamoru oshii

does not say

the kingdom of heaven is like

a treasure hidden in a field

he does not say

the kingdom of heaven is like

a merchant who finds a single pearl

he does not say

the kingdom of heaven is like

one sheep lost of one hundred

maybe

mamoru oshii says

the kingdom of heaven

is like

an

angel’s egg