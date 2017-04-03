BLIND SPOT: ‘Angel’s Egg’ (1985)

from the dawn of cinema
filmmakers were storytellers
find a good story
develop interesting characters
entertain the audience
profit
this went on
—classic hollywood—
for a while
(well really it never stopped
now its
find a good story
develop interesting characters
entertain the audience
but dont profit unless superheroes fistfight)
but also
from the beginning
there were pioneers
buñuels and renoirs
exploring
trying to
change the form
they realised
that cinema could do more
than tell a story
it is art
and directors have been trying
to change the form
ever since
stanley kubrick
always said he wished he could
change the form
but he needed to make money
so married
the experimental with the commercial
better than
anyone
and eventually
there came along a man
named
mamoru oshii
and he made
angel’s egg
now
angel’s egg
is new
impossible to know
if it has
changed the form
completely
but
it is not like
any other movie
you have seen
in your life
sure, there are characters
a man, a woman
—and the woman has a treasure—
sure, there are landscapes
an alien world, an abandoned city
but these things are not themselves
maybe
angel’s egg is not a film
maybe
angel’s egg is a dream
you can look at it
but you cannot see it
you can understand it
but you can only grasp it
the way a harpoon
pierces the shadow of the whale
maybe
angel’s egg is not a film
maybe
angel’s egg
is a reflection
of some divine truth
which observing directly
would addle our brains
into oblivion
so
instead of
find a good story/ oshii found a myth
instead of
develop interesting characters/ oshii found spirits
instead of
entertain the audience/ oshii revealed divine truth
and like all
divine revelations
—moses: burning bush
isaiah: visions
muhammad: angelic recitation—
one may only
experience them
obliquely
in such a way
that leaves you feeling
wonderawe
lonelybright
yearninghope
your whiskywarm insides
drunk with your new gnosis
which you treasure
like an egg
that may break
if you are careless
and this is your profit
so
mamoru oshii
does not say
the kingdom of heaven is like
a treasure hidden in a field
he does not say
the kingdom of heaven is like
a merchant who finds a single pearl
he does not say
the kingdom of heaven is like
one sheep lost of one hundred
maybe
mamoru oshii says
the kingdom of heaven
is like
an
angel’s egg