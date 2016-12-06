David Ehrlich’s ’25 Best Films of 2016′ Video Finds Triumph in a Dark Year

The thing that I await and adore obsessively every year is here once again, a time-honored tradition that I can rely on every year to lift my spirits. Yes, it’s David Ehrlich’s annual Top 25 countdown video, a reliably surprising and disarming time capsule of yet another year in film.

You may not have known just how much Ehrlich loved The Love Witch before this video, but you’ll never forget it once he engraves it in his Top Ten. It’s one of many sweet surprises of his latest video, which kicks of tellingly with former President Jimmy Carter’s solemn statement that “the next five years will be worse than the past five years”. It’s a moment that invokes this year’s profound sadness and heartache before diving into a celebration of the year’s most resiliently beautiful artifact: cinema.

I know, the whole “movies, now more than ever” things is schmaltzy, but it rings true when the films reveal to us some kind of utopia that reminds us of what we fight so arduously for. With respects to David’s own piece, there’s plenty of his trademark wit on display. Using “I’m So Humble” from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping as a backdrop for the excess of Weiner and High-Rise is hysterical, as is his religious section with “Faith”, but it’s the deeper, darker moments that most speak to his skills. Manchester by the Sea is a rough film to honor tonally while still leaving your personal signature, but its use here is pretty heart-stopping. Its closing moments, too, bring back the somber heart of this year with a stunning sense of hope and resilience.

You can watch the full video below and take your own sense of pride in whatever films or segments are dearest to your heart.

THE 25 BEST FILMS OF 2016: A VIDEO COUNTDOWN from David Ehrlich on Vimeo.