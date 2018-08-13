FMP BONUS EPISODE: Better Call Saul ep. 4.01 – Smoke

Original Record Date: August 12, 2018

For the next ten weeks, Justin and G Clark will be giving bonus episodes of the podcast recapping their favorite show currently on television, the AMC series Better Call Saul. This week they check back in to Albuquerque As Jimmy wrestles with… well, if you’re watching you know.

Be warned, this is a VERY spoilery episode, discussing plot details for every episode of Better Call Saul aired to date, as well as occasional references to the plot of Breaking Bad.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 37:11 – TV RECAP: Better Call Saul ep. 4.01 – Smoke

37:12 – 37:49 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Our next official episode, Episode 164, will post tomorrow.

Saul’s fake name while hiding in Omaha is “Gene Takovic.”

Justin is aware he accidentally referred to the character of Howard as “Harry Hamlin,” and regrets the error.

