FMP ep. 108 – The Light Between Oceans, Catching Up

For this episode, Justin and G Clark get back into the groove of things, starting with a review of Derek Cianofrance’s (unfairly) forgotten third film The Light Between Oceans, and ending with a quick catch-up on all the movies we’d seen since our last episode.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 19:19 – REVIEW: The Light Between Oceans

19:20 – 30:46 – REVIEW: SPOILERS for The Light Between Oceans

30:47 – 40:12 – Movies G Clark’s watched in between Episodes 107 and 108 (Hell or High Water, Indignation,

40:12 – 59:27 – Movies Justin’s watched in between Episodes 107 and 108 (The Jungle Book & Pete’s Dragon, Indignation, Lo and Behold, Dekalog, Don’t Breathe

59:28 – 1:07:13 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

We have yet another backlog, so please expect to see a bunch of episodes posting each day or so lil we’re caught up. We will have details in each of our show notes so you can catch the content you really want to listen to.

Next Episode:

TBD

Contact Us:

E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com

Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.

Like Film Misery on Facebook.

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.