FMP ep. 109 – Sully, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Clint Eastwood as a Director

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Clint Eastwood’s Sully, along with his cult favorite Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. After those reviews comes a deep dive into Eastwood’s achievements as a director.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 28:06 – REVIEW: Sully

19:20 – 48:14 – REVIEW: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

48:15 – 1:15:54 – The movies of Clint Eastwood, Director

1:15:55 – 1:07:13 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Oops, Justin (repeatedly) mispronounced CHESLEY Sullenberger’s name. He regrets the error.

Next Episode:

