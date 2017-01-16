FMP ep. 109 – Sully, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Clint Eastwood as a Director

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Clint Eastwood’s Sully, along with his cult favorite Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. After those reviews comes a deep dive into Eastwood’s achievements as a director.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 28:06 – REVIEW: Sully
- 19:20 – 48:14 – REVIEW: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
- 48:15 – 1:15:54 – The movies of Clint Eastwood, Director
- 1:15:55 – 1:07:13 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Oops, Justin (repeatedly) mispronounced CHESLEY Sullenberger’s name. He regrets the error.
