FMP ep. 110 – Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Rating Movies

By on Sunday, January 22, 2017 in Podcast

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Russ Meyers’ newly minted Criterion film Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, followed by a discussion on the viability of rating movies – by stars, letter grades, 10-point scales, thumbs, tomatoes, whatever — when evaluating a film critically.

FMP ep. 110 – Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Rating Movies [ 1 h 04 min 55 s | 59.44 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 34:09 – REVIEW: Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
  • 34:10 – 1:03:23 – The Viability of Movie Ratings
  • 1:03:24 – 1:04:55 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

  • Read up on the criterion edition of Beyond The Valley of the Dolls here.
  • G Clark’s review of David Koepp’s Premium Rush can be read here.

Next Episode:

TBD

