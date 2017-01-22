For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Russ Meyers’ newly minted Criterion film Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, followed by a discussion on the viability of rating movies – by stars, letter grades, 10-point scales, thumbs, tomatoes, whatever — when evaluating a film critically.
FMP ep. 110 – Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Rating Movies [ 1 h 04 min 55 s | 59.44 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 34:09 – REVIEW: Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
- 34:10 – 1:03:23 – The Viability of Movie Ratings
- 1:03:24 – 1:04:55 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Read up on the criterion edition of Beyond The Valley of the Dolls here.
- G Clark’s review of David Koepp’s Premium Rush can be read here.
