FMP ep. 110 – Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Rating Movies

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Russ Meyers’ newly minted Criterion film Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, followed by a discussion on the viability of rating movies – by stars, letter grades, 10-point scales, thumbs, tomatoes, whatever — when evaluating a film critically.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 34:09 – REVIEW: Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

34:10 – 1:03:23 – The Viability of Movie Ratings

1:03:24 – 1:04:55 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Read up on the criterion edition of Beyond The Valley of the Dolls here.

G Clark’s review of David Koepp’s Premium Rush can be read here.

Next Episode:

TBD

Contact Us:

