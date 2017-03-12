Navigation

FMP ep. 111 – The Girl on the Train, Comfort Movies

By on Sunday, March 12, 2017 in Podcast

The Girl on the Train

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Tate Taylor’s adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train. Then, G Clark reviews the experience of using the new classic movie streaming service FilmStruck. Finally, they close the episode sharing some of their favorite “Comfort Movies.”

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 20:41– REVIEW: The Girl on the Train
  • 20:42 – 33:00 – SPOILERS: The Girl on the Train
  • 33:01 – 44:14 – G Clark’s Filmstruck Review
  • 44:15 – 1:14:14 – “Comfort” Movies
  • 1:14:15 – 1:15:55 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 111 – The Girl on the Train, Comfort Movies [ 1 h 15 min 56 s | 69.52 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

  • Read Screencrush’s essay on Lisa Kudrow here.
  • The Jessica Chastain/Mr. Tumnus movie G Clark references is The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.
  • Here is Jeff Wells’ description of “Comfort Movies.”

Next Episode:

TBD

Contact Us:

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.

,

Privacy Polcy | Contact Us