FMP ep. 111 – The Girl on the Train, Comfort Movies

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Tate Taylor’s adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train. Then, G Clark reviews the experience of using the new classic movie streaming service FilmStruck. Finally, they close the episode sharing some of their favorite “Comfort Movies.”

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 20:41– REVIEW: The Girl on the Train

20:42 – 33:00 – SPOILERS: The Girl on the Train

33:01 – 44:14 – G Clark’s Filmstruck Review

44:15 – 1:14:14 – “Comfort” Movies

1:14:15 – 1:15:55 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Read Screencrush’s essay on Lisa Kudrow here.

The Jessica Chastain/Mr. Tumnus movie G Clark references is The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.

Here is Jeff Wells’ description of “Comfort Movies.”

Next Episode:

TBD

