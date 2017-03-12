For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Tate Taylor’s adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train. Then, G Clark reviews the experience of using the new classic movie streaming service FilmStruck. Finally, they close the episode sharing some of their favorite “Comfort Movies.”
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 20:41– REVIEW: The Girl on the Train
- 20:42 – 33:00 – SPOILERS: The Girl on the Train
- 33:01 – 44:14 – G Clark’s Filmstruck Review
- 44:15 – 1:14:14 – “Comfort” Movies
- 1:14:15 – 1:15:55 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 111 – The Girl on the Train, Comfort Movies [ 1 h 15 min 56 s | 69.52 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- Read Screencrush’s essay on Lisa Kudrow here.
- The Jessica Chastain/Mr. Tumnus movie G Clark references is The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.
- Here is Jeff Wells’ description of “Comfort Movies.”
Next Episode:
