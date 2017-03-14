For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Nate Parker’s overnight-success (overnight-failure) debut feature The Birth of a Nation. Next, a dive into the first few episodes of HBO’s hit series Westworld and the Michael Crichton film that inspired it.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 36:32– REVIEW: The Birth of a Nation
- 36:33 – 59:03 – REVIEW: Westworld the Show
- 59:04 –1: 19:34 –REVIEW: Westworld the Movie
- 1:19:35 – 1:21:20 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 112 – The Birth of a Nation, Westworld [ 1 h 21 min 20 s | 74.47 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- Obviously, our HBO Westworld review only covers a couple of episodes, but at least you can see how right (or wrong) we were.
Next Episode:
TBD
