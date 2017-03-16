Navigation

FMP ep. 113 – The Accountant, Dead Man

By on Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Podcast

The Accountant

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the latest Ben Affleck vehicle The Accountant, followed by a review of Johnny Depp’s more violence-averse movie accountant in Dead Man.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 6:46– DVD Gush-Fest: The Dekalog/em>
  • 6:47 – 30:04 – REVIEW: The Accountant
  • 30:05 – 35:04 – SPOILERS: The Accountant
  • 35:12 –53:50 – REVIEW: Dead Man
  • 53:51 – 55:05 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 113 – The Accountant, Dead Man [ 55 min 05 s | 50.44 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

  • Justin mistakenly referred to the original director of Jane Got a Gun as “Lynn Shelton,” when in fact it was Lynne Ramsay. (But doesn’t a feminist western by Lynn Shelton sound fascinating?)
  • Ebert’s review of Dead Man can be read here.

Next Episode:

TBD

