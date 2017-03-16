FMP ep. 113 – The Accountant, Dead Man

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the latest Ben Affleck vehicle The Accountant, followed by a review of Johnny Depp’s more violence-averse movie accountant in Dead Man.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 6:46– DVD Gush-Fest: The Dekalog/em>

6:47 – 30:04 – REVIEW: The Accountant

30:05 – 35:04 – SPOILERS: The Accountant

35:12 –53:50 – REVIEW: Dead Man

53:51 – 55:05 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Justin mistakenly referred to the original director of Jane Got a Gun as “Lynn Shelton,” when in fact it was Lynne Ramsay. (But doesn’t a feminist western by Lynn Shelton sound fascinating?)

Ebert’s review of Dead Man can be read here.

Next Episode:

TBD

