FMP ep. 114 – Don’t Look Now, The Tenant, Directors Who Should Do Horror

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Nicolas Roeg’s supernatural cum psychological thriller Don’t Look Now, followed by a review of Roman Polanski’s The Tenant and a discussion of directors who should take a stab at the horror genre.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 28:39– REVIEW: Don’t Look Now
- 28:40 – 45:32 – REVIEW: The Tenant
- 45:33 – 1:08:23 – Directors who should try Horror
- 1:08:24 – 1:09:36 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 114 – Don’t Look Now, The Tenant [ 1 h 09 min 36 s | 63.73 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- G Clark’s essay on religion and cinema, referred to in our first review, can be read here.
- Ebert’s review of The Tenant can be read here.
- G Clark’s review of Urotsukidōji can be read here.
Next Episode:
