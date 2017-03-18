FMP ep. 114 – Don’t Look Now, The Tenant, Directors Who Should Do Horror

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Nicolas Roeg’s supernatural cum psychological thriller Don’t Look Now, followed by a review of Roman Polanski’s The Tenant and a discussion of directors who should take a stab at the horror genre.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 28:39– REVIEW: Don’t Look Now

28:40 – 45:32 – REVIEW: The Tenant

45:33 – 1:08:23 – Directors who should try Horror

1:08:24 – 1:09:36 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

G Clark’s essay on religion and cinema, referred to in our first review, can be read here.

Ebert’s review of The Tenant can be read here.

G Clark’s review of Urotsukidōji can be read here.

