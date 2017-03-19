Navigation

FMP ep. 115 – Hacksaw Ridge, Can an Anti-War Film Exist?

By on Sunday, March 19, 2017 in Podcast

Hacksaw Ridge

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Mel Gibson’s big return to the screen, Hacksaw Ridge, along with Sergeant York, Howard Hawks’ movie about another WWII conscientious objector. Closing up the episode is a discussion of whether a war movie can ever truly be “anti-war.”

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 22:18– REVIEW: Sergeant York
  • 22:19– 1:02:48– REVIEW: Hacksaw Ridge
  • 1:02:49 – 1:22:07 – Can a Movie Truly be Anti-War?
  • 1:22:08 – 1:23:43 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 115 – Hacksaw Ridge, Can an Anti-War Film Exist? [ 1 h 23 min 43 s | 76.65 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

  • Rex Reed’s Hacksaw Ridge review can be read here.
  • And Matt Zoller Seitz’s review can be read here.
  • Ebert’s review of Platoon can be read here.

Next Episode:

TBD

Contact Us:

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.

,

Privacy Polcy | Contact Us