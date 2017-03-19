FMP ep. 115 – Hacksaw Ridge, Can an Anti-War Film Exist?

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Mel Gibson’s big return to the screen, Hacksaw Ridge, along with Sergeant York, Howard Hawks’ movie about another WWII conscientious objector. Closing up the episode is a discussion of whether a war movie can ever truly be “anti-war.”
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 22:18– REVIEW: Sergeant York
- 22:19– 1:02:48– REVIEW: Hacksaw Ridge
- 1:02:49 – 1:22:07 – Can a Movie Truly be Anti-War?
- 1:22:08 – 1:23:43 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Rex Reed’s Hacksaw Ridge review can be read here.
- And Matt Zoller Seitz’s review can be read here.
- Ebert’s review of Platoon can be read here.
