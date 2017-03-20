For this episode, Justin and G Clark review… a lot of movies. First up are longer takes on Denis Villeneuve’s hit Arrival and Ang Lee’s bomb Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. They close up, finally, with nine (!) Quick Takes on some of 2016’s more noteworthy releases.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 20:49– REVIEW: Arrival
- 20:50– 45:18– REVIEW: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
- 45:19 – 1:30:26 – QUICK TAKES: Moonlight, Indignation, Aferim!, Krisha, Michael Moore in Trumpland, The Treasure , Cemetery of Splendor, Hell or High Water, Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- 1:30:27 – 1:32:00 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 116 – Arrival, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 2016 Catch-Up [ 1 h 31 min 59 s | 84.22 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- CORRECTION: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s follow-up to Uncle Boonmee was NOT Syndromes of a Century, but Mekong Hotel.
Next Episode:
TBD
