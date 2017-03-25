Navigation

FMP ep. 118 – Awards Season 2016

By on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Podcast

Awards Season 2016

For this episode, Justin and G Clark rant a bit about the Academy’s eligibility rules in light of some recent (aggravating) disqualifications, and dive into the early outlook on the Oscar Race.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 14:22– REVIEW: ”Eligibility” and the Oscars
  • 14:23– 1:19:21– REVIEW: Awards Season 2016
  • 1:19:22– 1:21:51 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

  • Manohla Dargis’ pan of Extremely Loud can be read here.

