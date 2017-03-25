FMP ep. 118 – Awards Season 2016

For this episode, Justin and G Clark rant a bit about the Academy’s eligibility rules in light of some recent (aggravating) disqualifications, and dive into the early outlook on the Oscar Race.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 14:22– REVIEW: ”Eligibility” and the Oscars
- 14:23– 1:19:21– REVIEW: Awards Season 2016
- 1:19:22– 1:21:51 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Manohla Dargis’ pan of Extremely Loud can be read here.
