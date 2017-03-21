FMP ep. 117 – Manchester by the Sea

For this episode, Justin and G Clark give a bunch of mini-reviews, starting with a featured review of Manchester by the Sea.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 20:49– REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea
- 21:34– 28:05– REVIEW: The Jungle Book
- 28:06– 35:25– REVIEW: Elle
- 35:26– 42:56– REVIEW: Sea of Trees
- 42:57– 50:06– REVIEW: Allied
- 50:07– 57:15– REVIEW: Louder than Bombs
- 57:16– 1:03:10– REVIEW: Weiner-Dog
- 1:03:11– 1:10:15– REVIEW: The Handmaiden
- 1:10:16 – 1:11:38 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
Next Episode:
