FMP ep. 117 – Manchester by the Sea

For this episode, Justin and G Clark give a bunch of mini-reviews, starting with a featured review of Manchester by the Sea.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 20:49– REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea

21:34– 28:05– REVIEW: The Jungle Book

28:06– 35:25– REVIEW: Elle

35:26– 42:56– REVIEW: Sea of Trees

42:57– 50:06– REVIEW: Allied

50:07– 57:15– REVIEW: Louder than Bombs

57:16– 1:03:10– REVIEW: Weiner-Dog

1:03:11– 1:10:15– REVIEW: The Handmaiden

