FMP ep. 117 – Manchester by the Sea

By on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Podcast

2016 in Review Manchester by the Sea

For this episode, Justin and G Clark give a bunch of mini-reviews, starting with a featured review of Manchester by the Sea.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 20:49– REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea
  • 21:34– 28:05– REVIEW: The Jungle Book
  • 28:06– 35:25– REVIEW: Elle
  • 35:26– 42:56– REVIEW: Sea of Trees
  • 42:57– 50:06– REVIEW: Allied
  • 50:07– 57:15– REVIEW: Louder than Bombs
  • 57:16– 1:03:10– REVIEW: Weiner-Dog
  • 1:03:11– 1:10:15– REVIEW: The Handmaiden
  • 1:10:16 – 1:11:38 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 117 – Manchester by the Sea [ 1 h 11 min 38 s | 65.59 MB ]

