FMP ep. 119 – La La Land, The Oscar Hopeless

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Damien Chazelle’s new movie La La Land, and discuss the below-the-line movie achievements (cinematography, editing, score, etc) that have positively no chance of getting Oscar Love.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 31:16– REVIEW: La La Land

31:17 – 1:02:16 – REVIEW: The Oscar Helpless (Below the Line)

1:02:17 – 1:04:21 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

G Clark’s review of Magic Mike XXL, which shows a link to the song he references, can be read here.

