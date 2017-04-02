FMP ep. 119 – La La Land, The Oscar Hopeless

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Damien Chazelle’s new movie La La Land, and discuss the below-the-line movie achievements (cinematography, editing, score, etc) that have positively no chance of getting Oscar Love.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 31:16– REVIEW: La La Land
- 31:17 – 1:02:16 – REVIEW: The Oscar Helpless (Below the Line)
- 1:02:17 – 1:04:21 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- G Clark’s review of Magic Mike XXL, which shows a link to the song he references, can be read here.
