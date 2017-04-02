Navigation

FMP ep. 119 – La La Land, The Oscar Hopeless

By on Sunday, April 2, 2017 in Podcast

2016 in Review La La Land

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Damien Chazelle’s new movie La La Land, and discuss the below-the-line movie achievements (cinematography, editing, score, etc) that have positively no chance of getting Oscar Love.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 31:16– REVIEW: La La Land
  • 31:17 – 1:02:16 – REVIEW: The Oscar Helpless (Below the Line)
  • 1:02:17 – 1:04:21 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 119 – La La Land, The Oscar Hopeless [ 1 h 04 min 22 s | 58.93 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

  • G Clark’s review of Magic Mike XXL, which shows a link to the song he references, can be read here.

