FMP ep. 139 – Blade Runner 2049, American Made, High and Low

Original Record Date: October 15, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review American Made, the movie Tom Cruise probably hoped would take out the bad taste in your mouth left from The Mummy. Following that is a classic review of Kurosawa’s classic High and Low.

Oh, and a review of little movie called Blade Runner 2049.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 22:13 – REVIEW: High and Low

22:14 – 41:06 – REVIEW: American Made

41:07 – 1:06:53 – REVIEW: Blade Runner 2049

1:06:54 – 1:08:57 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

High and Low is available on Filmstruck.

Next Episode:

The first two episodes of Netflix’s Mindhunter and the recent Portuguese release The Ornithologist.

