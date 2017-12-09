Original Record Date: October 15, 2017
For this episode, Justin and G Clark review American Made, the movie Tom Cruise probably hoped would take out the bad taste in your mouth left from The Mummy. Following that is a classic review of Kurosawa’s classic High and Low.
Oh, and a review of little movie called Blade Runner 2049.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 22:13 – REVIEW: High and Low
- 22:14 – 41:06 – REVIEW: American Made
- 41:07 – 1:06:53 – REVIEW: Blade Runner 2049
- 1:06:54 – 1:08:57 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 139 – Blade Runner 2049, American Made, High and Low [ 1 h 08 min 58 s | 63.14 MB ]
Show Notes:
- High and Low is available on Filmstruck.
Next Episode:
The first two episodes of Netflix’s Mindhunter and the recent Portuguese release The Ornithologist.
