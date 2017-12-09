Navigation

FMP ep. 139 – Blade Runner 2049, American Made, High and Low

By on Saturday, December 9, 2017 in Podcast

Original Record Date: October 15, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review American Made, the movie Tom Cruise probably hoped would take out the bad taste in your mouth left from The Mummy. Following that is a classic review of Kurosawa’s classic High and Low.

Oh, and a review of little movie called Blade Runner 2049.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 22:13 – REVIEW: High and Low
  • 22:14 – 41:06 – REVIEW: American Made
  • 41:07 – 1:06:53 – REVIEW: Blade Runner 2049
  • 1:06:54 – 1:08:57 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 139 – Blade Runner 2049, American Made, High and Low [ 1 h 08 min 58 s | 63.14 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

The first two episodes of Netflix’s Mindhunter and the recent Portuguese release The Ornithologist.

Contact Us:

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.

