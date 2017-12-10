FMP ep. 140 – Mindhunter, The Ornithologist

Original Record Date: October 22, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark log into their Netflix accounts to review the new TV series Mindhunterand the pseudo-queer/pseudo-religious Portuguese thriller The Ornithologist.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 30:31 – TV MISERY: Mindhunter (SPOILERS for the first two episodes)

30:32 – 53:50 – REVIEW: The Ornithologist

53:51 – 56:47 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Mindhunter and The Ornithologist are both available on Netflix.

More information on Saint Anthony of Padua, the “patron saint” of The Ornithologist.

Next Episode:

The Cate Blanchett art project Manifesto, as well as the Netflix exclusives The Meyerowitz Stories and The Transfiguration.

