FMP ep. 140 – Mindhunter, The Ornithologist

Original Record Date: October 22, 2017
For this episode, Justin and G Clark log into their Netflix accounts to review the new TV series Mindhunterand the pseudo-queer/pseudo-religious Portuguese thriller The Ornithologist.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 30:31 – TV MISERY: Mindhunter (SPOILERS for the first two episodes)
- 30:32 – 53:50 – REVIEW: The Ornithologist
- 53:51 – 56:47 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Mindhunter and The Ornithologist are both available on Netflix.
- More information on Saint Anthony of Padua, the “patron saint” of The Ornithologist.
Next Episode:
The Cate Blanchett art project Manifesto, as well as the Netflix exclusives The Meyerowitz Stories and The Transfiguration.
