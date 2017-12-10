Navigation

FMP ep. 140 – Mindhunter, The Ornithologist

By on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Podcast

Original Record Date: October 22, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark log into their Netflix accounts to review the new TV series Mindhunterand the pseudo-queer/pseudo-religious Portuguese thriller The Ornithologist.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 30:31 – TV MISERY: Mindhunter (SPOILERS for the first two episodes)
  • 30:32 – 53:50 – REVIEW: The Ornithologist
  • 53:51 – 56:47 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 140 – Mindhunter, The Ornithologist [ 56 min 48 s | 52 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

The Cate Blanchett art project Manifesto, as well as the Netflix exclusives The Meyerowitz Stories and The Transfiguration.

