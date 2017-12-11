FMP ep. 141 – The Meyerowitz Stories, The Transfiguration, Manifesto

Original Record Date: October 29, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark log into their Netflix accounts (again) to review Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and the quasi-vampire teen drama The Transfiguration.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 07:00 – G Clark’s update on the rest of Mindhunter

07:01 – 30:05 – REVIEW: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

30:06 – 44:31 – REVIEW: Manifesto

44:32 – 1:0:11 – REVIEW: The Transfiguration

1:01:12 – 1:04:23 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

The directorial debut of American Sniper writer Jason Hall, Thank You For Your Service, along with reviews of Naoko Yamada’s A Silent Voice and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

