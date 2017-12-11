Original Record Date: October 29, 2017
For this episode, Justin and G Clark log into their Netflix accounts (again) to review Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and the quasi-vampire teen drama The Transfiguration.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 07:00 – G Clark’s update on the rest of Mindhunter
- 07:01 – 30:05 – REVIEW: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
- 30:06 – 44:31 – REVIEW: Manifesto
- 44:32 – 1:0:11 – REVIEW: The Transfiguration
- 1:01:12 – 1:04:23 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 141 – The Meyerowitz Stories, The Transfiguration, Manifesto [ 1 h 04 min 24 s | 58.96 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- The Meyerowitz Stories and The Transfiguration are both available on Netflix.
- Per Justin’s recommendation, consider picking up a copy of David Shield’s Reality Hunger: A Manifesto.
Next Episode:
The directorial debut of American Sniper writer Jason Hall, Thank You For Your Service, along with reviews of Naoko Yamada’s A Silent Voice and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
Contact Us:
- E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com
- Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.
- Like Film Misery on Facebook.
Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.