FMP ep. 141 – The Meyerowitz Stories, The Transfiguration, Manifesto

By on Monday, December 11, 2017 in Podcast

Original Record Date: October 29, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark log into their Netflix accounts (again) to review Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and the quasi-vampire teen drama The Transfiguration.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 07:00 – G Clark’s update on the rest of Mindhunter
  • 07:01 – 30:05 – REVIEW: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
  • 30:06 – 44:31 – REVIEW: Manifesto
  • 44:32 – 1:0:11 – REVIEW: The Transfiguration
  • 1:01:12 – 1:04:23 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

Next Episode:

The directorial debut of American Sniper writer Jason Hall, Thank You For Your Service, along with reviews of Naoko Yamada’s A Silent Voice and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

