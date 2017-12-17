Navigation

FMP ep. 145 – BPM, The Square, Princess Cyd, Loveless

By on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Podcast

Original Record Date: December 10, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark issue some Quick Takes reviews of BPM (Beats per Minute), Princess Cyd, The Square, and Loveless.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 27:51 – REVIEW: BPM (Beats per Minute)
  • 27:52 – 44:40 – REVIEW: The Square
  • 44:41 – 53:57 – REVIEW: Princess Cyd
  • 53:58 – 1:04:21 – REVIEW: Loveless
  • 1:00:22 – 1:11:25 – QUICK TAKES: G Clark Mudbound, The Disaster Artist
  • 1:11:26 – 1:18:52 – QUICK TAKES: Justin Darkest Hour, , , , ,
  • 1:18:53 – 1:23:38 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 145 – BPM, The Square, Princess Cyd, Loveless [ 1 h 23 min 39 s | 76.58 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

  • Check out all of G Clark’s reviews here.
  • How to pronounce ”Andrey Zvyagintsev”
  • According to Slate, the subway scene is indeed invented for dramatic purposes.
  • Lena’s best of the year can be read here.

Next Episode:

Awards season has begun in earnest! We’ll talk about the Golden Globes & SAG nominations, and the Critics’ awards.

Contact Us:

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Privacy Polcy | Contact Us