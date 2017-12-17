FMP ep. 145 – BPM, The Square, Princess Cyd, Loveless

Original Record Date: December 10, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark issue some Quick Takes reviews of BPM (Beats per Minute), Princess Cyd, The Square, and Loveless.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 27:51 – REVIEW: BPM (Beats per Minute)

27:52 – 44:40 – REVIEW: The Square

44:41 – 53:57 – REVIEW: Princess Cyd

53:58 – 1:04:21 – REVIEW: Loveless

1:00:22 – 1:11:25 – QUICK TAKES: G Clark Mudbound, The Disaster Artist

1:11:26 – 1:18:52 – QUICK TAKES: Justin Darkest Hour, , , , ,

1:18:53 – 1:23:38 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Check out all of G Clark’s reviews here.

How to pronounce ”Andrey Zvyagintsev”

According to Slate, the subway scene is indeed invented for dramatic purposes.

Lena’s best of the year can be read here.

Awards season has begun in earnest! We’ll talk about the Golden Globes & SAG nominations, and the Critics’ awards.

