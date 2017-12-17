FMP ep. 145 – BPM, The Square, Princess Cyd, Loveless

Original Record Date: December 10, 2017
For this episode, Justin and G Clark issue some Quick Takes reviews of BPM (Beats per Minute), Princess Cyd, The Square, and Loveless.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 27:51 – REVIEW: BPM (Beats per Minute)
- 27:52 – 44:40 – REVIEW: The Square
- 44:41 – 53:57 – REVIEW: Princess Cyd
- 53:58 – 1:04:21 – REVIEW: Loveless
- 1:00:22 – 1:11:25 – QUICK TAKES: G Clark Mudbound, The Disaster Artist
- 1:11:26 – 1:18:52 – QUICK TAKES: Justin Darkest Hour, , , , ,
- 1:18:53 – 1:23:38 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Check out all of G Clark’s reviews here.
- How to pronounce ”Andrey Zvyagintsev”
- According to Slate, the subway scene is indeed invented for dramatic purposes.
- Lena’s best of the year can be read here.
Next Episode:
Awards season has begun in earnest! We’ll talk about the Golden Globes & SAG nominations, and the Critics’ awards.
