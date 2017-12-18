FMP ep. 146 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Original Record Date: December 17, 2017

For this episode, Justin reunites briefly with guest host and former Film Misery Editor in Chief Alex Carlson to have a deeply geek-centric, effusive, and nit-picky conversation about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As if there’s anything else to talk about this week.

WARNING! We start out with our general impressions, but we eventually do dive into spoilers about twenty minutes in. I timestamp it below, but as you’re listening, know that once you hear Darth Vader speaking, you are mere seconds away from the spoiler-est parts of the conversation!

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 19:38 – REVIEW: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

19:39 – 1:03:52 – SPOILER DISCUSSION for The Last Jedi

1:03:53 – 1:06:33 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Follow Alex Carlson on Twitter here.

Next Episode:

G Clark returns for a conversation about our first awards season forecast, following the announcement of the Golden Globes & SAG nominations and the Critics’ awards. They will also offer up a review of The Shape of Water.

Contact Us:

E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com

Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.

Like Film Misery on Facebook.

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.