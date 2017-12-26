Original Record Date: December 17, 2017
For this episode, Justin and G Clark review The Shape of Water before having their first discussion of how the Oscar race has been shaping up in light of key nominations from SAG, the Golden Globes, and various critics’ organizations.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 25:22 – REVIEW: The Shape of Water
- 25:23 – 1:02:11 – Awards Season: The Early Race
- 1:02:12 – 1:03:39 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 147 – The Shape of Water, Awards Season 2017 [ 1 h 03 min 40 s | 58.29 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- Check out G Clark’s review of The Shape of Water, as well as Lena’s blurb on why it was one of her favorites this year.
- Check out the Nominations for SAG, the Golden Globes, NYFCC, LAFCA, NBR, and AFI
- Check out Gold Derby’s awards prognostications here.
- Read Indiewire’s excellent argument for Florence Pugh this Oscar season.
Next Episode:
We will be taking the rest of the year off, and will return January 8 with a conversation of the movies we’ve seen over Christmas. Happy holidays, everybody, and see you next year!
