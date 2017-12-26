FMP ep. 147 – The Shape of Water, Awards Season 2017

Original Record Date: December 17, 2017

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review The Shape of Water before having their first discussion of how the Oscar race has been shaping up in light of key nominations from SAG, the Golden Globes, and various critics’ organizations.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 25:22 – REVIEW: The Shape of Water

25:23 – 1:02:11 – Awards Season: The Early Race

1:02:12 – 1:03:39 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

We will be taking the rest of the year off, and will return January 8 with a conversation of the movies we’ve seen over Christmas. Happy holidays, everybody, and see you next year!

