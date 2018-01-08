FMP ep. 148 – I, Tonya, All the Money in the World

Original Record Date: December 17, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the controversial awards season contenders All the Money in the World and I Tonya. G Clark also provides his abbreviated thoughts on Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 11:14 – QUICK TAKES: Downsizing
- 11:15 – 34:31 – REVIEW: I, Tonya
- 34:32 – 58:50 – REVIEW: All the Money in the World
- 58:51 – 1:03:45 – SPOILERS: All the Money in the World
- 1:03:46 – 1:06:27 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- If you haven’t seen Downsizing yet, do NOT watch this trailer!!!
Next Episode:
A free-wheeling discussion of the best television of 2017!
