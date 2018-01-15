Navigation

FMP ep. 149 –The Post, Best Television of 2017

By on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Podcast, TV Misery, Year in Review

Original Record Date: January 14, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark talk about the most noteworthy television they saw in 2017, but not before getting their thoughts on the record for Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Post.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 35:58 – REVIEW: The Post
  • 35:59 – 1:09:36 – The Best Television of 2017
  • 1:09:37 – 1:11:43 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

  • The full first season of The Good Place is available both on Hulu and Netflix.

Next Episode:

Lena guest-hosts with Justin to chat about some of the superlative achievements of 2017 film.

