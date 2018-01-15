Original Record Date: January 14, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark talk about the most noteworthy television they saw in 2017, but not before getting their thoughts on the record for Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Post.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 35:58 – REVIEW: The Post
- 35:59 – 1:09:36 – The Best Television of 2017
- 1:09:37 – 1:11:43 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 149 –The Post, Best Television of 2017 [ 1 h 11 min 43 s | 65.67 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
Next Episode:
Lena guest-hosts with Justin to chat about some of the superlative achievements of 2017 film.
Contact Us:
- E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com
- Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.
- Like Film Misery on Facebook.
Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.