FMP ep. 150 – 2017 Superlatives with Lena Houst

For this episode, Film Misery’s Executive Editor Lena Houst joins as guest host to discuss her choices for some of the miscellaneous film achievements of 2017, including great non-films, unreleased films, shots, sexy moments, and more.

0:00 – 4:14 – Introductions

4:15 – 17:25 – Best Non-Film Achievements of 2017

17:26 – 25:41 – Best Unreleased Films of 2017

25:42 – 38:18 – Lena shares her thoughts about Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Phantom Thread

38:19 – 46:33 – Best Individual Shots of 2017

46:34 – 59:49 – Best Underrated Performances of 2017

59:50 – 1:09:52 – Best Music Moments of 2017

1:09:53 – 1:33:34 – Funniest Moments of 2017

1:33:35 – 1:20:20 – Best Nonfiction Film of 2017

1:20:21 – 1:24:53 – Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

1:24:54 – 1:26:44 – Contact Information

G Clark returns to count down his and Justin’s Top Ten movies of 2017.

