Navigation

FMP ep. 150 – 2017 Superlatives with Lena Houst

By on Monday, January 22, 2018 in Podcast, Year in Review

Original Record Date: January 21, 2018

For this episode, Film Misery’s Executive Editor Lena Houst joins as guest host to discuss her choices for some of the miscellaneous film achievements of 2017, including great non-films, unreleased films, shots, sexy moments, and more.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 4:14 – Introductions
  • 4:15 – 17:25 – Best Non-Film Achievements of 2017
  • 17:26 – 25:41 – Best Unreleased Films of 2017
  • 25:42 – 38:18 – Lena shares her thoughts about Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Phantom Thread
  • 38:19 – 46:33 – Best Individual Shots of 2017
  • 46:34 – 59:49 – Best Underrated Performances of 2017
  • 59:50 – 1:09:52 – Best Music Moments of 2017
  • 1:09:53 – 1:33:34 – Funniest Moments of 2017
  • 1:33:35 – 1:20:20 – Best Nonfiction Film of 2017
  • 1:20:21 – 1:24:53 – Most Anticipated Movies of 2017
  • 1:24:54 – 1:26:44 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 150 – 2017 Superlatives with Lena Houst [ 1 h 26 min 44 s | 79.42 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

G Clark returns to count down his and Justin’s Top Ten movies of 2017.

Contact Us:

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Privacy Polcy | Contact Us