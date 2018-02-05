FMP ep. 152 – The Oscar Nominations, The Best Director Category

Original Record Date: February 4, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark parse out their initial reactions to the Oscar nominations: the surprises, the snubs, and who they’re most rooting for over the course of the next month. Following that is a conversation about the utility of the Best Director category, and how easily one can identify great directing from a not-great movie.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 32:58 – The Oscar Nominations
- 32:59 – 1:05:58 – Best Picture vs Best Director
- 1:05:59 – 1:08:57 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Mike D’Angelo’s essay about the Best Director Oscar can be read here.
- David Ehrlich’s Indiewire essay about retiring the Best Director category can be read here.
- Check out Jim Emerson’s visual essay on The Dark Knight here.
- Some more detail on Rian Johnson’s relationship to his collaborators while realizing the scene Justin references from The Last Jedi.
Next Episode:
A two-week hiatus! But we will try to fill in the time with some of our favorite segments, plus some reviews of the most noteworthy Oscar nominees.
