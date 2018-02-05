FMP ep. 152 – The Oscar Nominations, The Best Director Category

Original Record Date: February 4, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark parse out their initial reactions to the Oscar nominations: the surprises, the snubs, and who they’re most rooting for over the course of the next month. Following that is a conversation about the utility of the Best Director category, and how easily one can identify great directing from a not-great movie.

Mike D’Angelo’s essay about the Best Director Oscar can be read here.

David Ehrlich’s Indiewire essay about retiring the Best Director category can be read here.

Check out Jim Emerson’s visual essay on The Dark Knight here.

Some more detail on Rian Johnson’s relationship to his collaborators while realizing the scene Justin references from The Last Jedi.

A two-week hiatus! But we will try to fill in the time with some of our favorite segments, plus some reviews of the most noteworthy Oscar nominees.

