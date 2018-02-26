FMP ep. 153 – The Oscars Predictions, Preferences, and Snubs

Original Record Date: February 25, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark offer their predictions and personal preferences for the 90th Annual Academy awards, which airs this coming Sunday.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 2:58 – Introduction

02:59 – 22:29 – Picture & Director

22:30 – 47:47 – Performances

47:48 – 55:55 – Writing

55:56 – 1:06:55 – Animated, Foreign, Documentary, Shorts

1:06:56 – 1:13:15 – Music

1:13:16 – 1:32:46 – Technical Noms

1:32:47 – 1:35:31 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Justin mentioned his personal schedule will result in a scattered episode lineup this month rolling into next. Just so you have it documented, we will have an episode posted next week, followed by a 3-week hiatus, returning with episode 155 on April 2. Barring any other developments, the podcast will return to its regular weekly schedule.

Watch Guillermo Del Toro’s adorable Golden Globes speech here, and you just try to convince us you don’t want that adorable human being to win an Oscar.

Watch the original Get Out ending here.

Next Episode:

Our first-ever Oscar History podcast, wherein Justin and G Clark take a deep dive into the culturally and politically significant 40th Annual Academy Awards, which saw revolutionary nominees like In the Heat of the Night, Bonnie and Clyde, and… Doctor Dolittle?

