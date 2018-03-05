FMP ep. 154 – OSCAR HISTORY: The 40th Academy Awards

Original Record Date: March 4, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark look back at the 40th Annual Academy Awards, a ceremony remembered for honoring some of the most culturally, politically, and historically movies of its time…. and Doctor Dolittle?

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 14:34 – The 1968 Oscar History

14:35 – 23:18 – Doctor Dolittle

23:19 – 37:57 – Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner

37:58 – 48:40 – In the Heat of the Night

48:41 – 56:50 – Bonnie and Clyde

56:51 – 1:11:22 – The Graduate

1:11:23 – 1:14:45 – Other Noteworthy Movies

1:14:46 – 1:17:01 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

A complete list of the 40th Academy Award Winners can be read here.

Have a listen to Linda Eders’ beautiful rendition of “When I Look in Your Eyes” here.

Read Bosley Crowther’s infamous pan of Bonnie and Clyde here.

Read Roger Ebert’s The Graduate reappraisal here.

Next Episode:

A three week hiatus, returning in April for a collection of mini-reviews of the most noteworthy releases of the first quarter of 2018.

