Original Record Date: April 22, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark review three of the last month’s biggest releases, from the horror hit A Quiet Place to the R-Rated Comedy Blockers to Wes Anderson’s latest, Isle of Dogs..
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 22:45 – Review: A Quiet Place
- 22:46 – 37:52 – Review: Blockers
- 37:53 – 55:01 – Review: Isle of Dogs
FMP ep. 155 – A Quiet Pace, Blockers, Isle of Dogs [ 57 min 39 s | 52.78 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- Catch up with Film Misery’s 2012 Wes Anderson marathon here.
Next Episode:
In the lead-up to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, some reviews of classic winners Brief Encounter and Pelle the Conqueror. We will also review a classic Un Certain Regard winner called Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her.
