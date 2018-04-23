FMP ep. 155 – A Quiet Pace, Blockers, Isle of Dogs

Original Record Date: April 22, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review three of the last month’s biggest releases, from the horror hit A Quiet Place to the R-Rated Comedy Blockers to Wes Anderson’s latest, Isle of Dogs..

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 22:45 – Review: A Quiet Place

22:46 – 37:52 – Review: Blockers

37:53 – 55:01 – Review: Isle of Dogs

55:02 – 57:39 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Catch up with Film Misery’s 2012 Wes Anderson marathon here.

Next Episode:

In the lead-up to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, some reviews of classic winners Brief Encounter and Pelle the Conqueror. We will also review a classic Un Certain Regard winner called Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her.

Contact Us:

E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com

Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.

Like Film Misery on Facebook.

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.