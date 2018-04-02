FMP ep. 155 – Ready Player One, Annihilation, Paddington 2

Original Record Date: April 1, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark reflect on the first quarter of 2018, starting with a feature review of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and followed by Quick Takes on some of the major movies released in the last three months.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 23:16 – Review: Ready Player One

23:17 – 28:42 – SPOILER: Ready Player One

28:43 – 36:52 – Quick Take: Annihilation

36:53 – 43:14 – Quick Take: Paddington 2

43:15 – 51:35 – Quick Take: Red Sparrow

51:36 – 1:00:24 – Quick Take: Love, Simon

1:00:25 – 1:03:41 – Other movies we’ve seen

1:03:42 – 1:06:20 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

If you must read Ready Player One, do so accompanied by Wil Wheaton’s audiobook narration.

Read G Clark’s review of Death Wish here.

Next Episode:

A review of A Quiet Place, followed by a discussion and comparison to two silent (for very different reasons) horror films: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (available on Prime) and Vampyr (available on Filmstruck).

