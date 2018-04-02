Original Record Date: April 1, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark reflect on the first quarter of 2018, starting with a feature review of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and followed by Quick Takes on some of the major movies released in the last three months.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 23:16 – Review: Ready Player One
- 23:17 – 28:42 – SPOILER: Ready Player One
- 28:43 – 36:52 – Quick Take: Annihilation
- 36:53 – 43:14 – Quick Take: Paddington 2
- 43:15 – 51:35 – Quick Take: Red Sparrow
- 51:36 – 1:00:24 – Quick Take: Love, Simon
- 1:00:25 – 1:03:41 – Other movies we’ve seen
- 1:03:42 – 1:06:20 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 155 – Ready Player One, Annihilation, Paddington 2 [ 1 h 06 min 20 s | 60.73 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- If you must read Ready Player One, do so accompanied by Wil Wheaton’s audiobook narration.
- Read G Clark’s review of Death Wish here.
Next Episode:
A review of A Quiet Place, followed by a discussion and comparison to two silent (for very different reasons) horror films: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (available on Prime) and Vampyr (available on Filmstruck).
Contact Us:
- E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com
- Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.
- Like Film Misery on Facebook.
Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.