FMP ep. 157 – Brief Encounter, Pelle the Conqueror, Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

Original Record Date:May 13, 2018
For this episode, while critics and filmmakers are busy on the southern coast of France, Justin and G Clark review three Cannes Film Festival darlings of yesteryear. This includes 1987’s Palme d’Or winner Pelle the Conqueror, 1945’s co-winner Brief Encounter, and the Un Certain Regard winner from 2000 Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 8:46 – Some thoughts on the Impending The Tree of Life Criterion extended cut
- 8:47 – 23:52 – Review: Pelle the Conqueror
- 23:53 – 38:03 – Review: Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
- 38:04 – 51:12 – Review: Brief Encounter
- 51:13 – 53:31 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Brief Encounter is available to stream on Filmstruck. Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her is available to stream on Vudu.
- More information on the upcoming extended cut of The Tree of Life.
- More information on William Goldman’s Hype and Glory
Next Episode:
A recap of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, followed by a revisit of last year’s main competition lineup, now that we’ve all had a chance to see most of them.
