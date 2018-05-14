FMP ep. 157 – Brief Encounter, Pelle the Conqueror, Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

Original Record Date:May 13, 2018

For this episode, while critics and filmmakers are busy on the southern coast of France, Justin and G Clark review three Cannes Film Festival darlings of yesteryear. This includes 1987’s Palme d’Or winner Pelle the Conqueror, 1945’s co-winner Brief Encounter, and the Un Certain Regard winner from 2000 Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 8:46 – Some thoughts on the Impending The Tree of Life Criterion extended cut

8:47 – 23:52 – Review: Pelle the Conqueror

23:53 – 38:03 – Review: Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

38:04 – 51:12 – Review: Brief Encounter

51:13 – 53:31 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

A recap of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, followed by a revisit of last year’s main competition lineup, now that we’ve all had a chance to see most of them.

Contact Us:

E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com

Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.

Like Film Misery on Facebook.

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.