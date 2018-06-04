FMP ep. 158 – Cannes Recap

Original Record Date: May 27, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark chat about the recently concluded 2018 Cannes Film Festival and the most exciting movies to have come out of that May fortnight in Southern France. Then, now that a year’s passed since the 2017 Festival, Justin and G Clark talk about how well those movies held up.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 26:39 – 2018 Cannes Film Festival Recap
- 26:40 – 57:26 – 2017 Cannes Film Festival Review
- 57:27 – 59:08 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- In the time since recording this, the theatrical release for David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake was delayed
- As this episode posted a week late, our next episode will actually post next week, with no week in between.
-
Next Episode:
A review of Paul Schraeder’s First Reformed, along with reviews of a couple of Schrader’s previous writer/directorial efforts, Mishima and American Gigolo.
