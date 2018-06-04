FMP ep. 158 – Cannes Recap

Next Episode:

A review of Paul Schraeder’s First Reformed, along with reviews of a couple of Schrader’s previous writer/directorial efforts, Mishima and American Gigolo.

Contact Us:

E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com

Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.

Like Film Misery on Facebook.

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.