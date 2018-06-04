Navigation

FMP ep. 158 – Cannes Recap

By on Monday, June 4, 2018 in Podcast

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock (9665133am)
Denis Villeneuve, Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett, Khadja Nin and Chang Chen
Jury photocall, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France – 08 May 2018

Original Record Date: May 27, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark chat about the recently concluded 2018 Cannes Film Festival and the most exciting movies to have come out of that May fortnight in Southern France. Then, now that a year’s passed since the 2017 Festival, Justin and G Clark talk about how well those movies held up.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 26:39 – 2018 Cannes Film Festival Recap
  • 26:40 – 57:26 – 2017 Cannes Film Festival Review
  • 57:27 – 59:08 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 158 – Cannes Recap [ 59 min 08 s | 54.14 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

  • In the time since recording this, the theatrical release for David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake was delayed
  • As this episode posted a week late, our next episode will actually post next week, with no week in between.

  • Next Episode:

    A review of Paul Schraeder’s First Reformed, along with reviews of a couple of Schrader’s previous writer/directorial efforts, Mishima and American Gigolo.

    Contact Us:

    Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.

, , , , , , ,

Privacy Polcy | Contact Us