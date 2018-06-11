FMP ep. 159 – First Reformed, Mishima, American Gigolo

Original Record Date: June 10, 2018
For this Paul Schrader-centric episode, Justin and G Clark start with a review of his new critically acclaimed movie, First Reformed. Following that they review a pair of Schrader blind spots: Mishima: a Life in Four Chapters and American Gigolo.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 18:19 – REVIEW: First Reformed
- 18:20 – 36:11 – SPOILERS: First Reformed
- 36:12 – 51:53 – REVIEW: Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters
- 51:54 – 58:46 – REVIEW: American Gigolo
Show Notes:
- A 250th anniversary celebration is “sestercentennial.”
- Mishima is available to watch on Filmstruck.
Next Episode:
Reviews of the buzzy new A24 horror flick Hereditary and Pixar’s latest The Incredibles 2.
