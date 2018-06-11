FMP ep. 159 – First Reformed, Mishima, American Gigolo

Original Record Date: June 10, 2018

For this Paul Schrader-centric episode, Justin and G Clark start with a review of his new critically acclaimed movie, First Reformed. Following that they review a pair of Schrader blind spots: Mishima: a Life in Four Chapters and American Gigolo.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 18:19 – REVIEW: First Reformed

18:20 – 36:11 – SPOILERS: First Reformed

36:12 – 51:53 – REVIEW: Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters

51:54 – 58:46 – REVIEW: American Gigolo

58:47 – 1:00:58 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

A 250th anniversary celebration is “sestercentennial.”

Mishima is available to watch on Filmstruck.

