FMP ep. 160 – Hereditary

Original Record Date: June 17, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the A24’s latest horror hit Hereditary, and then play catch up with a slew of mini-reviews of releases from the past few months.

.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 18:06 – REVIEW: Hereditary

18:07 – 34:16 – SPOILERS: Hereditary

34:17 – 44:21 – QUICK TAKE: Unsane

44:22 – 52:16 – QUICK TAKE: You Were Never Really Here

52:17 – 1:03:16 – QUICK TAKE: A Wrinkle in Time

1:03:17 – 1:11:16 – QUICK TAKE: Chappaquiddick

1:11:17 – 1:13:18 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Read that very funny review of the Hereditary Wikipedia plot synopsis here.

Next Episode:

We will be taking a week off, but returning in July for double reviews of Incredibles 2 and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Contact Us:

E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com

Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.

Like Film Misery on Facebook.

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.