Original Record Date: June 17, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the A24’s latest horror hit Hereditary, and then play catch up with a slew of mini-reviews of releases from the past few months.
.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 18:06 – REVIEW: Hereditary
- 18:07 – 34:16 – SPOILERS: Hereditary
- 34:17 – 44:21 – QUICK TAKE: Unsane
- 44:22 – 52:16 – QUICK TAKE: You Were Never Really Here
- 52:17 – 1:03:16 – QUICK TAKE: A Wrinkle in Time
- 1:03:17 – 1:11:16 – QUICK TAKE: Chappaquiddick
- 1:11:17 – 1:13:18 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 160 – Hereditary [ 1 h 13 min 19 s | 67.12 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
Show Notes:
- Read that very funny review of the Hereditary Wikipedia plot synopsis here.
Next Episode:
We will be taking a week off, but returning in July for double reviews of Incredibles 2 and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.
Contact Us:
- E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com
- Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.
- Like Film Misery on Facebook.
Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.