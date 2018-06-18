Navigation

FMP ep. 160 – Hereditary

By on Monday, June 18, 2018 in Podcast

Original Record Date: June 17, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the A24’s latest horror hit Hereditary, and then play catch up with a slew of mini-reviews of releases from the past few months.
Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 18:06 – REVIEW: Hereditary
  • 18:07 – 34:16 – SPOILERS: Hereditary
  • 34:17 – 44:21 – QUICK TAKE: Unsane
  • 44:22 – 52:16 – QUICK TAKE: You Were Never Really Here
  • 52:17 – 1:03:16 – QUICK TAKE: A Wrinkle in Time
  • 1:03:17 – 1:11:16 – QUICK TAKE: Chappaquiddick
  • 1:11:17 – 1:13:18 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

  • Read that very funny review of the Hereditary Wikipedia plot synopsis here.

Next Episode:

We will be taking a week off, but returning in July for double reviews of Incredibles 2 and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Contact Us:

