FMP ep. 161 – Incredibles 2, Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Original Record Date: July 1, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark address their backlog of 2018 movies at the year’s halfway point, starting with Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Incredibles 2, and a lot more!
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 16:25 – REVIEW: Sicario: Day of the Soldado
- 16:26 – 32:31 – REVIEW: Incredibles 2
- 32:32 – 40:29 – QUICK TAKE: The Death of Stalin
- 40:30 – 48:23 – QUICK TAKE: Disobedience
- 48:24 – 52:35 – QUICK TAKE: Tully
- 52:36 – 59:54 – QUICK TAKE: The Rider
- 59:55 – 1:04:21 – QUICK TAKE: Thoroughbreds
- 1:04:22 – 1:07:39 – QUICK TAKE: Deadpool 2
- 1:07:40 – 1:11:45 – SUPER QUICK TAKES: Rounding out the List
- 1:11:46 – 1:14:16 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- According to G Clark’s Top Ten list, Sicario was his 4th favorite movie of 2015.
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado’s opening weekend gross was $19 million.
Next Episode:
A deep-dive review of the 2008 Pixar masterpiece WALL-E, which just celebrated its ten-year anniversary.
