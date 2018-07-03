Navigation

FMP ep. 161 – Incredibles 2, Sicario: Day of the Soldado

By on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Podcast

 

Original Record Date: July 1, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark address their backlog of 2018 movies at the year’s halfway point, starting with Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Incredibles 2, and a lot more!

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 16:25 – REVIEW: Sicario: Day of the Soldado
  • 16:26 – 32:31 – REVIEW: Incredibles 2
  • 32:32 – 40:29 – QUICK TAKE: The Death of Stalin
  • 40:30 – 48:23 – QUICK TAKE: Disobedience
  • 48:24 – 52:35 – QUICK TAKE: Tully
  • 52:36 – 59:54 – QUICK TAKE: The Rider
  • 59:55 – 1:04:21 – QUICK TAKE: Thoroughbreds
  • 1:04:22 – 1:07:39 – QUICK TAKE: Deadpool 2
  • 1:07:40 – 1:11:45 – SUPER QUICK TAKES: Rounding out the List
  • 1:11:46 – 1:14:16 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

  • According to G Clark’s Top Ten list, Sicario was his 4th favorite movie of 2015.
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado’s opening weekend gross was $19 million.

Next Episode:

A deep-dive review of the 2008 Pixar masterpiece WALL-E, which just celebrated its ten-year anniversary.

