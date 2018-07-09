FMP ep. 162 – WALL-E Deep Dive

Original Record Date: July 8, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Andrew Stanton’s masterpiece WALL-E by giving a deep-dive review of their favorite Pixar movie. Topics discussed include how it exemplifies Pixar’s core sensibilities, its cinematic allusions, visual style, and why the movie’s much-debated departure from Earth is a narrative necessity.
- EVE in WALL-E stands for “Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator”
- More information on Roger Deakins’ work on WALL-E.
