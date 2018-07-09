FMP ep. 162 – WALL-E Deep Dive

Original Record Date: July 8, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Andrew Stanton’s masterpiece WALL-E by giving a deep-dive review of their favorite Pixar movie. Topics discussed include how it exemplifies Pixar’s core sensibilities, its cinematic allusions, visual style, and why the movie’s much-debated departure from Earth is a narrative necessity.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 1:01:50 – DEEP DIVE: WALL-E

1:01:51 – 1:05:31 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

EVE in WALL-E stands for “Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator”

More information on Roger Deakins’ work on WALL-E.

Next Episode:

A week off, followed by reviews of all four movies of the Purge series (including this summer’s The First Purge.

Contact Us:

E-mail us at filmmiserypodcast@gmail.com

Find us both on Twitter @GClarkFinfrock and @JustinJagoe.

Like Film Misery on Facebook.

Follow Film Misery on Twitter, And once we’ve posted enough episodes, consider reviewing us in iTunes.