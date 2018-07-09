Navigation

FMP ep. 162 – WALL-E Deep Dive

By on Monday, July 9, 2018 in Podcast

Original Record Date: July 8, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Andrew Stanton’s masterpiece WALL-E by giving a deep-dive review of their favorite Pixar movie. Topics discussed include how it exemplifies Pixar’s core sensibilities, its cinematic allusions, visual style, and why the movie’s much-debated departure from Earth is a narrative necessity.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 1:01:50 – DEEP DIVE: WALL-E
  • 1:01:51 – 1:05:31 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

Next Episode:

A week off, followed by reviews of all four movies of the Purge series (including this summer’s The First Purge.

