FMP ep. 163 – Blindspotting, BlacKkKlansman

Original Record Date: August 12, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the summer indie darling Blindspotting, and G Clark shares some quick thoughts on Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, but not before they get some grievances out of their system regarding the the Academy’s announcement of a streamlined telecast, a major new category, and the possible sidelining of some below-the-line categories.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 21:10 – Regarding the Oscar telecast Press Release
- 21:11 – 34:31 – REVIEW: Blindspotting
- 34:32 – 47:08 – QUICK TAKE: BlacKkKlansman/em>
- 47:09 – 49:51 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Read the Academy’s press release here.
- Watch the unrepresentative Blindspotting trailer.
Next Episode:
A review of Lucretia Martel’s Zama, which is now available for digital rental. Plus: a review of one of Justin’s more regrettable blind spots: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tropical Malady.
