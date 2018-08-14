Navigation

FMP ep. 163 – Blindspotting, BlacKkKlansman

By on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 in Podcast

Original Record Date: August 12, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the summer indie darling Blindspotting, and G Clark shares some quick thoughts on Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, but not before they get some grievances out of their system regarding the the Academy’s announcement of a streamlined telecast, a major new category, and the possible sidelining of some below-the-line categories.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 21:10 – Regarding the Oscar telecast Press Release
  • 21:11 – 34:31 – REVIEW: Blindspotting
  • 34:32 – 47:08 – QUICK TAKE: BlacKkKlansman/em>
  • 47:09 – 49:51 – Contact Information
FMP ep. 163 – Blindspotting, BlacKkKlansman [ 49 min 52 s | 45.65 MB ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Show Notes:

Next Episode:

A review of Lucretia Martel’s Zama, which is now available for digital rental. Plus: a review of one of Justin’s more regrettable blind spots: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tropical Malady.

