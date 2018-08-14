FMP ep. 163 – Blindspotting, BlacKkKlansman

Original Record Date: August 12, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review the summer indie darling Blindspotting, and G Clark shares some quick thoughts on Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, but not before they get some grievances out of their system regarding the the Academy’s announcement of a streamlined telecast, a major new category, and the possible sidelining of some below-the-line categories.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 21:10 – Regarding the Oscar telecast Press Release

21:11 – 34:31 – REVIEW: Blindspotting

34:32 – 47:08 – QUICK TAKE: BlacKkKlansman/em>

47:09 – 49:51 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Read the Academy’s press release here.

Watch the unrepresentative Blindspotting trailer.

Next Episode:

A review of Lucretia Martel’s Zama, which is now available for digital rental. Plus: a review of one of Justin’s more regrettable blind spots: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tropical Malady.

