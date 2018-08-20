Navigation

FMP ep. 164 – Zama, Tropical Malady, Better Call Saul 4.02 Recap

By on Monday, August 20, 2018 in Podcast, TV Misery

Original Record Date: August 19, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Lucretia Martel’s Zama and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tropical Malady, and close with a recap of “Breathe,” the second episode of the new season of Better Call Saul.

Show Schedule:

  • 0:00 – 7:51 – Justin shares his thoughts on BlacKkKlansman
  • 7:52 – 26:20 – REVIEW: Zama
  • 26:21 – 44:44 – REVIEW: Tropical Malady
  • 44:45 – 1:20:58 – RECAP: Better Call Saul ep. 4.02 – “Breathe”
  • 1:20:59 – 1:22:58 – Contact Information
Show Notes:

  • Watch Tropical Malady on Filmstruck
  • The shot G Clark breaks down extensively in our Zama review is our featured image for this post.

Next Episode:

TBD

Contact Us:

