FMP ep. 164 – Zama, Tropical Malady, Better Call Saul 4.02 Recap

Original Record Date: August 19, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Lucretia Martel’s Zama and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tropical Malady, and close with a recap of “Breathe,” the second episode of the new season of Better Call Saul.

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 7:51 – Justin shares his thoughts on BlacKkKlansman

7:52 – 26:20 – REVIEW: Zama

26:21 – 44:44 – REVIEW: Tropical Malady

44:45 – 1:20:58 – RECAP: Better Call Saul ep. 4.02 – “Breathe”

1:20:59 – 1:22:58 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Watch Tropical Malady on Filmstruck

The shot G Clark breaks down extensively in our Zama review is our featured image for this post.

Next Episode:

TBD

