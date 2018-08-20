FMP ep. 164 – Zama, Tropical Malady, Better Call Saul 4.02 Recap

Original Record Date: August 19, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark review Lucretia Martel’s Zama and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tropical Malady, and close with a recap of “Breathe,” the second episode of the new season of Better Call Saul.
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 7:51 – Justin shares his thoughts on BlacKkKlansman
- 7:52 – 26:20 – REVIEW: Zama
- 26:21 – 44:44 – REVIEW: Tropical Malady
- 44:45 – 1:20:58 – RECAP: Better Call Saul ep. 4.02 – “Breathe”
- 1:20:59 – 1:22:58 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Watch Tropical Malady on Filmstruck
- The shot G Clark breaks down extensively in our Zama review is our featured image for this post.
