New York Film Festival 2017 – Festival Diary

From now through October , we’ll be covering the films set to show at the 2017 New York Film Festival. Come here for a regularly updated diary of the films we’ve seen and reviewed.

9/6: Occidental (B-) Careening sound-stage thriller pretzel about where logic & prejudice clash & combust. Unfocused, but eccentric, delicious. (Review)

9/9: El Mar La Mar (B) Vast, sparse, richly desolate landscape given identity of sacrifice and adversity. A startling, then murkier, microcosm. (Review)

9/11: Good Luck (A-) Good lord! Never expected such a formal, physical & spiritual triumph. Rich tension. Visceral instinct. Heart of copper. (Review)

9/12: Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? (C) Moody re-tracing of bigoted history overdoes emo aesthetics where its splintering psychology would’ve done. (Review)

9/13: A Skin So Soft (B) Cote doesn’t pry. Lets bulging, molting bodies and vacant & open gazes tell their own sensitive stories.

9/18: Visages Villages (B+) For Varda, a spotlight on resilient rural faces & lost/faded friends. For JR, a tribute to Varda’s own jovial power.

Western (A-) Wandering, elusive rhythms slowly develop common emotional language of loss, dislocation and hard-earned/maintained empathy. (Review)

9/20: Mrs. Hyde (B) Huppert a delight in modes meek, manic & coolly menacing. Plot’s a loonier story. Societal nature v. nurture case gone daft.

Arthur Miller: Writer (B) Intimate bio-doc, making literary legend personable. Rebecca brings loving, knowing gaze & perspective.

9/21: The Rider (B+) The Wrestler as cowboy recovery drama about bucking & stubbornly accepting disability. Gorgeous, yet muscularly rigorous.

Thelma (B+) Glassily heart-churning psych-horror, twisting desire & shame like snake round your throat. Coldly schematic, but by intent?

The Other Side of Hope (B) Kaurismäki keeps Kaurismäking. If rarely striking or disarming, charming, hilarious & colorful all way through.

9/22: The Florida Project (A-) Candy-coated whirlwind of relentless enthusiasm. Till Neverland carelessly rots & there’s no escape from tomorrow.

Ismael’s Ghosts (B+) Such a crazed, self-indulgent male auteurist wank. Maddeningly self-reflexive tussle w/intangible loss. I think I loved it?