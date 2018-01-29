FMP ep. 151 –The Best Movies of 2017
Original Record Date: January 28, 2018
For this episode, Justin and G Clark FINALLY dive into their picks for the best movies of 2017!
Show Schedule:
- 0:00 – 9:52 – Top Ten Introduction: 2017 Impressions, Preambles, Caveats, etc.
- 9:53 – 54:24 – Best Movies of 2017: #10 to #6
- 54:25 – 1:36:40 – Best Movies of 2017: #5 to #2
- 1:36:41 – 1:54:16 – The Best Movies of 2017: #1
- 1:54:17 – 1:58:15 – 2017 Runners-Up and Wrap-Up
- 1:58:16 – 1:59:54 – Contact Information
Show Notes:
- Justin’s Top Ten can be read here.
- G Clark’s Top Ten will be posted later today.
Next Episode:
A discussion of the Oscar nominations, as well as a conversation of the difference between Best Picture and Best Director.
