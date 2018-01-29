FMP ep. 151 –The Best Movies of 2017

Original Record Date: January 28, 2018

For this episode, Justin and G Clark FINALLY dive into their picks for the best movies of 2017!

Show Schedule:

0:00 – 9:52 – Top Ten Introduction: 2017 Impressions, Preambles, Caveats, etc.

9:53 – 54:24 – Best Movies of 2017: #10 to #6

54:25 – 1:36:40 – Best Movies of 2017: #5 to #2

1:36:41 – 1:54:16 – The Best Movies of 2017: #1

1:54:17 – 1:58:15 – 2017 Runners-Up and Wrap-Up

1:58:16 – 1:59:54 – Contact Information

Show Notes:

Justin’s Top Ten can be read here.

G Clark’s Top Ten will be posted later today.

Next Episode:

A discussion of the Oscar nominations, as well as a conversation of the difference between Best Picture and Best Director.

