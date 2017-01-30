REVIEW: ‘In a Valley of Violence’ (2016)

Ti West made a name for himself directing (very) low-budget, (very) low-key horror films like The Innkeepers and The House of the Devil. For me, he’s most notable for producing one of the few found-footage films that I actually think worked all the way through in The Sacrament. There’s not much action or gore in a Ti West horror film—it’s usually a very slow burn leading to some shocking, climactic incident. So, with In a Valley of Violence, how does this aesthetic translate into a western?

Honestly, it’s a bit difficult to tell. The script, written by West himself, is so derivative he could have named it High Plains Drifter Starring John Wick. It’s not imitative in the sense that West has seen a good number of westerns, and is here recombining and commenting on their common tropes. It’s derivative in the sense that West saw, let’s say… four westerns, thought to himself I can do that, and copied the best bits from them.

Ethan Hawke plays a man with no name named Paul, a drifter in all black (!) accompanied by his beloved dog. Passing through the small town of Denton on his way to the Mexican border, Paul gets into a bit of a tussle with the town’s deputy Gilly. See, Gilly tried to talk to Paul, but Paul ignored him, savaging the young man’s ego. Gilly makes a move towards the dog, which Paul shuts down by punching him in the face.

But heavens! Not only is Gilly the deputy, but also the son of the sheriff, played by John Travolta. The sheriff knows how his son can be, so doesn’t arrest Paul—he simply requests that Paul leave and never come back. Gilly just can’t let bygones be, however. He follows Paul out into the desert and… well, let’s just say does something that inspires Paul to take the sort of revenge Clint Eastwood characters are used to.

I’ve been quite a fan of Ti West’s aesthetic in the horror genre. Moody, atmospheric, a leisurely buildup with jarring (and sparse) acts of violence. In a Valley of Violence, however, has such familiar plot, that the slow pace becomes frustrating. In fact, I may owe you an apology: by describing West’s film as High Plains Drifter Starring John Wick, I’ve basically spoiled a large chunk of the movie. If I were you, I wouldn’t be miffed at me about this, though. I’d be grateful, since now I don’t have to see it.

Now, look, I’ve considered the possibility that In a Valley of Violence is pastiche, an homage to a kind 1970s western grit. The problem is, there’s really no sense that Ti West is actually sending up or commenting upon the genre. Even through its absurdist humour and modern anachronisms, West seems to be playing everything more or less straight. Compare this to Clint Eastwood’s brilliant High Plains Drifter (which I’ve already sort of done): there, with each plot development more absurd, more expected, than the last, Eastwood winks at you, daring you to take any of it seriously. Here, West just seems to have convinced himself that you’ve never seen any of this stuff before.

The film is not without its pleasures, though. My favourite was John Travolta who, given the material, you might expect to ham it up and chew the scenery like a cud. But he underplays his role to become one of the only elements with a heart and soul. Since Travolta has the largest screen presence, and seems to be having the most fun, the energy level plummets when he’s gone.

I’m not going to say Ti West should stick to horror. But I will say that if he’s going to dip his toes into a genre picture that isn’t horror, he should consider finding another screenwriter. His style would have worked with an out-there, mind-fucky western like Bone Tomahawk; for the material he gives us here, it just seems hopelessly hackneyed—almost plagiarised. I look forward to his next effort, but cannot recommend In a Valley of Violence.